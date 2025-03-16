Leicester and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Sunday night, with the Red Devils looking to build some momentum.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Foxes have had a terrible campaign and look set to go back down to the Championship, with a defeat to Chelsea last time out leaving them six points adrift of safety. Ruben Amorim's side on the other hand were unlucky not to beat Arsenal in their last league outing, but thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 in midweek to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Both teams have injury concerns ahead of this game too, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the sides to line up.

Leicester Team News

Pereira available again

The Foxes will be able to to welcome back Portugal international Ricardo Pereira for the first time in several months after he made his return against Chelsea last week.

Winger Abdul Fatawu is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury, but van Nistelrooy has a fully fit squad outside of that.

Leicester Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Abdul Issahaku Fatawu Knee 04/08/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Nistelrooy shared an update on the squad.

"We have a fully fit squad apart from Abdul Fatawu. "He [Pereira] was really good. We changed the structure in last 10 minutes to go for it, and as an inverted full-back he created some dangerous situations and we're pleased to have him back. "It was a tactical change at the time of the Chelsea game. He can work as a wing-back but also as an inverted full-back in a back four, so it's about working the system to give us the better opportunities to score."

Leicester Predicted XI

Vardy leads the line

Leicester Predicted XI: Hermansen; Faes, Coady, Thomas; Justin, Ndidi, Soumare, Kristiansen; Buonanotte, El Khannouss; Vardy.

Leicester Predicted Substitutes: Stolarczyk (GK), Pereira (DEF), Okoli (DEF), Coulibaly (DEF), Winks (MID), Skipp (MID), Mavididi (FWD), Ayew (FWD), Daka (FWD).

Leicester found some success by moving to a back-three against Chelsea and the manager could do the same to match up with Amorim's side. Facundo Buonanotte may start ahead of Patson Daka to add an extra body in midfield, while legendary striker Jamie Vardy will lead the line.

Man Utd Team News

Maguire doubtful

The Red Devils are dealing with several injury issues ahead of this game, and manager Amorim has admitted that the club are being careful with the fitness of Harry Maguire. The centre-back was left out of the England squad and hasn't played since the FA Cup exit to Fulham, but could return if the manager deems him fit enough.

Leny Yoro remains out with a foot injury, while Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are also unfit. Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez likely won't play again this season, but Mason Mount could return to the bench for the first time since December and Chido Obi is eligible once again. Patrick Dorgu serves the final game of his suspension.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Amad Diallo Ankle 01/06/2025 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Calf 01/04/2025 Leny Yoro Foot 01/04/2025 Patrick Dorgu Suspended 01/04/2025 Harry Maguire Hamstring 16/03/2025 Mason Mount Thigh 16/03/2025 Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on the squad.

"I think he [Mount] is going to [be on] the bench. We will see, but we need every player and if he is fit, I am going to play him. He cannot play too many minutes, just five minutes of Mason Mount is perfect. "I already said, I really love Mason Mount. I see him and I know how he suffers. "He does everything right. He eats right, his physical aspect is perfect, he is trying too much and maybe he is thinking too much about everything. He was European champion, he is a talent and he is a really talented player. "When a player does everything like he does, he will always have the support of everybody here in the club. "So we will try to manage the load and you already saw some players who have a lot of problems during one time, in some moments, he can stay fit and I believe a lot in Mason Mount and we need players like Mason Mount. "We are risking some players. For example, Casemiro, he was so tired. "We didn't want to risk Ugarte. Because today [Thursday] was a decision: in one competition, Ugarte wanted to stay here. We have Mason Mount who will return really slow, Kobbie [Mainoo] will maybe return in a few weeks, I don't know for sure. "Harry Maguire, who we tried not to risk, we will see for Sunday. We need all the players and I think against Lyon [in the Europa League quarter-finals] it will be a different kind of game. The physicality is going to be a different game, more demanding in that aspect and we have a lot of difficult games in the Premier League."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Hojlund to start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Lindelof, De Ligt, Heaven; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Harrison (GK), Mee (GK), Kukonki (DEF), Fredricson (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Collyer (MID), Mount (MID), Obi (FWD).

Amorim has very limited options in defence for this game which means Victor Lindelof should come back into the team. Manuel Ugarte should start in place of an in-form £350,000-a-week Casemiro after Amorim's admission the Brazilian is very tired, while Rasmus Hojlund should start up front after a good midweek display. £400,000-a-week duo Mount and Eriksen will be on the bench too.