Leicester City’s incoming 20-year-old star will be ‘put in the Under-21s' to begin with, though journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the club believe he will eventually become a regular in the senior squad.

However, to prepare him for the mountainous step-up, newly appointed boss Enzo Maresca believes regular time in the youth set-up should suffice.

Leicester City transfer news – Arjan Raikhy

After succumbing to relegation on the final day of 2022/23, Leicester have been proactive this summer in order to gain automatic promotion to England’s top division.

As such, MailOnline claimed that the Foxes are in discussions to see Raikhy put pen-to-paper.

Following his release from Aston Villa at the end of last term, Raikhy has been yearning for a new club, and it seems as if Leicester are willing to give the 20-year-old a chance, albeit in the Championship.

The big-money departures of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes has given Maresca a lump of money in which the Italian has used to bring in Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Mads Hermansen.

Now, Raikhy looks to be the next face through the doors at the King Power.

The midfielder began his playing career at West Bromwich Albion’s youth set-up before moving to Villa as a teen and then became a key cog of the club’s FA Youth Cup-winning force in 2021.

In the following season, the young gem spent time at National League duo Stockport County and Grimsby Town for experience purposes.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Leicester and Arjan Raikhy?

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, insisted that Leicester’s prospective signing will become an Under-21 player upon his arrival with the view of senior team promotion in due course.

He also claimed that interest from a host of League Two outfits were also circling, though the exciting prospect opted for a move to a club two leagues higher.

He said: “I think from what I’m told that they will put the player in the Under-21s to begin with. There was also some interest from a few League Two clubs about a permanent signing there, that would have got him senior first team football.

“But the player knows Leicester well from that trial in May and has chosen to join. And Leicester see him as a future first team player so I think that one will be announced relatively soon.”

What next for Leicester City?

As alluded to, two of Leicester’s primary creators Maddison and Barnes have moved on to pastures new, which has ultimately left the club a massive hole to fill ahead of the coming season.

Cole Palmer of Manchester City has been mooted as a potential replacement, though Leicestershire Live have reported they must be prepared to fend off Brighton & Hove Albion in order to snare his services.

Once hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Paul Dickov, Maresca will hope his prior relationship with the £28,000 a week earner will stand his side in good stead in the bidding war.

The Championship season is fast approaching and Maresca will hope to have his ducks in a row to give them the best chance of an immediate Premier League return.

First on their domestic agenda is last season’s play-off finalists Coventry City on August 6 and will, therefore, have a tough start to life in England’s second tier.