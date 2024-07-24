Highlights Leicester City are targeting Arsenal's Reiss Nelson for more depth on their wings.

The Foxes have proposed a loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Leicester are confident in landing Nelson, offering him more playing time than he received at Arsenal.

Leicester City have already signed one young winger in the form of Abdul Fatawu after his move from Sporting Lisbon was confirmed earlier in the month - and they could now bolster their wing options even further, with reports suggesting that they have made a move for Arsenal star Reiss Nelson.

Nelson came through Arsenal's academy after joining at the age of just eight years old, and he was given his Premier League debut in Arsene Wenger's last-ever season as Gunners boss with a spate of appearances including a start against Southampton as an 18-year-old. However, chances have been limited in that time, with just 49 appearances in the Premier League overall for the club and 89 in all competitions. And at the age of 24, first-team development is crucial for the winger - with a report on Wednesday claiming that the winger could be set to move to Leicester.

Leicester 'Open Talks' With Arsenal For Nelson

The winger hasn't been afforded first-team opportunities

The report by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Leicester have opened talks with Arsenal in a bid to land Nelson on a permanent deal.

The Foxes have proposed a loan deal with an obligation to buy Nelson at the end of next season, and they are in talks over the financial terms with the Gunners as they aim to land the winger permanently starting next summer.

Reiss Nelson's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 17th Pass Accuracy Per Game (%) 95.3 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.3 14th Crosses Per Game 0.2 =8th Match rating 6.19 23rd

Leicester boss Steve Cooper has previously worked with Nelson as an England youth coach, and knows what the youngster can do after rarely being afforded opportunities at the Emirates Stadium throughout the Mikel Arteta reign thanks to the talents of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, despite the Spaniard touting him as 'special'.

As a result, the East Midlands outfit are confident that they can persuade Nelson to join them if a fee can be agreed with Arsenal, with regular Premier League football and first-team minutes on the agenda for the winger if he signs on the dotted line.