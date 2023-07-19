Leicester were labelled "too good to go down", a sentiment that resonated with many football fans.

A club that just seven years earlier had held the Barclays Premier League trophy aloft with a gleaming Claudio Ranieri watching on, and just two years prior were at Wembley celebrating their first-ever FA Cup triumph, as well as at one point, consistently challenging the top four and qualifying for Europe.

If the Foxes faithful didn't know already, football is a ruthless business, and its perpetual motion means any form of stagnation is often punished severely, as the Leicestershire club so cruelly found out.

New boss, Enzo Maresca has already overseen several changes in the East Midlands by recruiting suitably for life in the Championship with the likes of Conor Coady, Man City's Callum Doyle, and Harry Winks all joining up with the club.

Yet, it's the outgoings that will leave a bitter taste at the King Power with James Maddison sealing a £40 million move to Tottenham and Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, and Ayoze Perez heading off on free transfers.

The overhaul is set to continue this summer, with several more faces expected to be following similar routes. Let's take a look at other players that could be on their way out of the King Power during the remainder of this window...

Harvey Barnes

James Maddison aside, Harvey Barnes was arguably Leicester's only shining light during a dimly-lit season. The pacy left-winger with an eye for goal was a potent offensive threat last term, registering 16 G/A contributions, making him the club's top goalscorer, and second behind Maddison for goal involvements.

Barnes had previously been knocking on the England door, finally getting an answer in 2020 with his first and only call-up to date. The 25-year-old will undoubtedly be harbouring aspirations to get another bite at the cherry in a Three Lions jersey, and may even have slim designs on the 2024 European Championships.

A player of his calibre is a rarity in the Championship, with his talents far more worthy of Premiership football.

With that in mind, it is unsurprising that a number of clubs have been taking an active interest, with Newcastle those closest to signing the forward according to Fabrizio Romano, who are planning to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to fund his transfer.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Upon his Manchester City departure in 2017, Kelechi Iheanacho had built a reputation for himself as a hugely promising young poacher. Possessing a natural-born killer-type instinct in front of goal, it was unsurprising that the Nigerian centre-forward was later commended by Pep Guardiola in 2021 for beginning to show his true potential.

While his time at Leicester has been a mixed bag, the international still has an 88 G/A return in 206 appearances, scoring or creating every 2.3 games on average.

The striker's aptitude when it comes to finding the net is hard to come by, so predictably, a number of Premier League sides are making their interest known, with Everton purportedly eager and Nottingham Forest also in the running.

Patson Daka

One positive result of the Red Bull group's policy of recruiting lesser-known, younger prospects to develop before selling them on for hefty fees was Patson Daka who was brought in from RB Salzburg in 2021 for £23 million.

The Zambian international's goalscoring record was mightily impressive in the Austrian Bundesliga where he had teamed up with Erling Haaland.

Totalling 91 goals in 228 senior appearances, Daka's numbers speak volumes, however, they do not represent his time at Leicester, which has been by all intents and purposes, a little wayward, having scored just nine.

The forward will be hoping to find his scoring boots next season wherever he may be, with rumours that Jose Mourinho and Roma are wanting to take him to the Stadio Olimpico, especially now that Tammy Abraham isn't expected to be back in action until 2024.

Wilfred Ndidi

“Ndid or Ndidn’t he?” Will be the question on the lips of Leicester fans waiting anxiously to hear if their defensive midfield hero has left the club this summer.

Brought to the King Power to replace the gargantuan boots of N’Golo Kante, the Nigerian international made quite the impression, emphatically filling the void left by his predecessor and earning himself the title of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielder in a 2020 poll.

Still only 26 years old, the dominant, ball-winning midfielder is only just entering his prime years, and that could spell positive news for Leicester who may well be tempted to cash in on him this summer if the price is right.

Scottish giants Celtic are reportedly after the midfielder, with a possible reunion with former manager Brendan Rodgers on the cards, and Ndidi would certainly be a step in the right direction as far as Celtic’s Champions League progression and SPFL aspirations are concerned.

If Leicester were to keep hold of one of their star men, he’d comfortably be one of the best players this season to drop into the English second tier.

Jannik Vestergaard

Big things were expected of the Great Dane, Jannik Vestergaard, who constructed a real air of grace at centre-back not seen at Southampton since Virgil Van Dijk's untimely departure.

Unfortunately the dogged determination that is required to make it at the highest level eluded him, and as such his subsequent Leicester stint has hit somewhat of a bum note.

The 6’6 Scandinavian has played just 23 times for the club, and just twice last term, amid a needlessly public spat with Brendan Rodgers.

With his pace or lack thereof, as well as his deficiencies in the air for a defender of his size, and the fact he has a year left on his current deal, the signs suggest the Denmark international is heading directly for the club’s egress.

Recouping any of his £15 million transfer fee would be viewed as a positive considering he's been cast into the abyss for the last 18 months, and AEK Athens of Greece are said to be interested in putting the player out of his misery.