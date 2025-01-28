Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey could depart for Leicester City in the coming week, according to reports - with the Ghanaian international being on the Foxes' radar ahead of a potential move to the East Midlands.

Leicester are firmly in a relegation battle in the Premier League, and recruits are needed for them to start to pull away from any danger. Ruud van Nistelrooy's men have kept their heads above the water for most of the season and recent results mean that they have a slight upper hand - but incomings will help them massively. And Lamptey could be on his way to the King Power Stadium in a shock move.

Report: Leicester Plotting Move for Brighton's Lamptey

The Seagulls star is not favoured by his current boss

The report from Football Insider states that Leicester are plotting a move for Brighton man Lamptey in their bid to stay in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy's side were on a poor run of form until recently under his tutelage, owing to their leaky defence - and although their shock 2-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has momentarily propelled them out of the relegation zone, recruits will be needed to drag them through to the finish line at the end of the season.

Tariq Lamptey's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 21st Assists 2 =3rd Goals 2 =6th Tackles Per Game 0.8 =15th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 =13th Match rating 6.50 17th

Lamptey is in the final six months of his contract at Brighton, and Leicester will be hoping to take advantage of his situation by persuading the Seagulls to cash in, having joined the club five years ago from Chelsea.

Starting in seven games for the south coast club this season, Lamptey simply isn't preferred by new boss Fabian Hurzeler in comparison to other bosses and that could see him leave, despite scoring three goals and registering two assists this term. Famed for his 'absolutely lightening pace', outlets from Sussex have praised the star before and he would be a miss for the Seagulls.

Lamptey burst onto the scene in the 2020/21 season under Graham Potter, but a hamstring injury kept him out for the rest of the season - and although he's featured sparingly since under three different bosses, injuries have marred him since in terms of potential starts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamptey played three games for Chelsea's first-team before joining Brighton.

Leicester, meanwhile, have struggled with James Justin and Victor Kristiansen on their defensive flanks this season and any new players coming in would be a huge upgrade for the Foxes - especially one of Lamptey's quality, with the diminutive star having had 98 games at Premier League level.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-01-25.

