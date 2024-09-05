Leicester City are still facing a points deduction for breaching financial rules despite winning their appeal, according to Football Insider.

The Foxes were charged with a breach of PSR rules while in the Championship for their accounts while in the top-flight, however, they successfully argued they weren't a Premier League club when they submitted their accounts on June 30th and therefore have seen the charges dismissed.

The Premier League and EFL have both reacted to the news with shock and are considering their options for an appeal, but Leicester could yet face a fresh charge that would bring a points deduction to the club during the 2024/25 season.

Leicester Face Fresh Points Deduction Charge

Club 'well short' of spending limit

According to a report by Football Insider, Leicester face another charge after sources told them that they fell "well short" of the spending limit despite earning around £40million from both manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joining Chelsea in June.

The club were deemed a Premier League outfit when they submitted their accounts for the new period on June 30th once again, and therefore can be charged once again if they are found to have breached the rules for a second time.

Everton were deducted points on two occasions last season for separate PSR breaches, totalling eight points, while Nottingham Forest also had four points deducted from their tally for a similar breach. The belief is that Leicester would also incur a points deduction if found guilty, as the Premier League look to be consistent in their punishments after criticism last season.

Leicester City Premier League stats 2024/25 Games 3 Goals scored 3 Goals against 5 Money spent £73million

New manager Steve Cooper will see any points taken off his team as a huge blow to their survival hopes, with the Foxes having claimed just one point from their opening three fixtures after a draw with Tottenham was followed up by defeats to Aston Villa and Fulham.

Currently Cooper's side sit in 15th place in the Premier League table, with three goals scored and five conceded. They will face Crystal Palace, Everton and Arsenal in their next three league fixtures after the international break.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Leicester spent £73million on seven new permanent signings this summer, including £20million on Oliver Skipp.

Busy Summer Window at King Power Stadium

Nine new faces for Steve Cooper

After taking over from Maresca in the managerial hot seat in the summer, Cooper was backed by the board with nine new arrivals either permanently or on loan.

Oliver Skipp, Bilal El Khannouss, Issahaku Fatuwu, Caleb Okoli, Jordan Ayew, Michael Golding, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Odsonne Edouard and Facundo Buonanotte all joined the club as they look to stay in the Premie League following a year away, but they have lost several players from their squad last season too.

Dewsbury-Hall followed Maresca to Stamford Bridge, while Kelechi Iheanacho, Harry Souttar, Dennis Praet, Marc Albrighton and Tom Cannon all moved elsewhere.

