Tottenham Hotspur look set to move on homegrown star Oliver Skipp in the coming days, ending a 16-year affiliation with the club as a result - with the midfielder set to make a move to Premier League outfit Leicester City after the two clubs agreed a fee for his services, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Skipp came through Tottenham's academy and made his debut for the club in October 2018, just weeks after his 18th birthday - but despite a fleeting number of appearances here and there for the club, his 106 outings in all competitions has seen him on the peripherals of the squad. And Leicester have swooped to offer him first-team football in their bid to boost their ranks, according to Ornstein.

Oliver Skipp Set to Join Leicester City

The midfielder hasn't had a great deal of opportunities

The report from Ornstein states that Leicester have reached an agreement with Tottenham over the signing of academy graduate Skipp as they aim to bolster their ranks ahead of the Premier League season.

The 23-year-old has found first-team minutes hard to come by in recent years, making just five Premier League starts last time out in Ange Postecoglou's first campaign in the top-flight of English football and as a result, with Leicester set to embark on a new campaign with the visit of Tottenham to the King Power Stadium on Monday evening, a deal has been struck between the two clubs.

Skipp is set to undergo a medical in the East Midlands on Sunday before completing his permanent move to Steve Cooper's side, with the deal being viewed as a 'good deal all round' and suitable for all parties.

Skipp, who spent a superb campaign on loan at Norwich City in 2020-21 as he won the Championship with the Canaries, has made 24 appearances for England's under-21 side but having failed to kick on in north London, finally looks set to realise his Premier League dream alongside former Spurs starlet Harry Winks in the centre of the park under Cooper.