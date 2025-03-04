Leicester City are continuing to support Ruud van Nistelrooy despite their disappointing run of form, with sources suggesting that they may have to change their recruitment model rather than sack another manager, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Van Nistelrooy was appointed as Leicester City's manager back in November, signing a contract until June 2027. Prior to this, he served as interim head coach at Manchester United, following Erik ten Hag's departure, where he led the team to three wins and a draw in four matches, including victories over Leicester City.

His managerial debut showed promise at the King Power Stadium, securing a 3-1 home victory against West Ham United. As it stands, The Foxes have suffered 11 losses in their last 12 Premier League games, failing to score in nine of those matches. They currently sit 19th in the league, five points from safety.

Leicester Sticking by Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Their recruitment model has been questioned

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has suggested that everyone at Leicester is supporting Van Nistelrooy at the moment, and there is an appreciation that they've struggled to support him in the market. The Dutch manager retains the faith of the Leicester board, with questions asked of their recruitment model...

"Everyone at Leicester is supporting Ruud [Van Nistelrooy] at the moment. They're doing their best to make it work, and there is an appreciation that they've not been able to support Ruud in the market. So right now, Ruud van Nistelrooy retains the faith of the Leicester board, and the bigger question amongst the fan base and some sources I speak to is whether or not Leicester are going to change their recruitment model, and whether financially they can, and how much of this is ultimately on John Rudkin rather than Ruud Van Nistelrooy."

Looking at the data from Van Nistelrooy's time at PSV and Manchester United, it's easy to see why Leicester wanted to take a risk on the young coach. He's shown that he can coach an exciting, attacking side, but unfortunately it's not quite worked out for him at the Foxes so far.

At PSV, Van Nistelrooy managed a team competing for titles, whereas he's now joined a Leicester side who are battling to stay in the Premier League. It's been a tough task for the Dutch coach, but Leicester appear to be sticking by him for now.

