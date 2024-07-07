Highlights Leicester City and Southampton are interested in Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

O'Riley scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists in Scotland last season, attracting interest from multiple clubs.

Celtic demand a £50 million fee for O'Riley, potentially deterring potential suitors.

Leicester City are interested in signing Celtic's Matt O'Riley as one of their marquee additions this summer after losing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - but Southampton will still be joining them in the race for his signature, according to reports.

The Hoops star was incredible in the Scottish Premiership last season, scoring 18 goals in the top-flight alongside 13 assists, and he further racked up three assists in the Champions League, though it was to no avail as the Hoops were sent crashing out of a group that included Lazio, Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid. O'Riley's performances and homegrown status have seen him fall onto the radar of many clubs around the continent, though there are a few sides interested are in the Premier League - and the Foxes have now joined the race, according to Alan Nixon.

Leicester City Want Matt O'Riley

The Danish midfielder has been superb over the past two years

The report states that Leicester have joined the race for O'Riley in a bid to replace outgoing star Dewsbury-Hall - though they will still face competition from fellow promoted side Southampton for his signal.

Steve Cooper wants to bring him to the King Power Stadium, with the idea that he would replace the goals and assists that Dewsbury-Hall has left behind - but Celtic want a stunning £50million to prise him away from Parkhead, which has put Brighton off making a bid for his talents - and whilst Southampton are interested, it is a price that has deterred them from landing Russell Martin's 'dream target'.

Matt O'Riley's Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Essentially, it would cost Leicester more to land O'Riley than the £30m they received for Dewsbury-Hall; and though PSR rules had to be met, the Foxes have a decent-sized kitty to spend on top targets. Leicester would be hard-stretched to complete a deal for the Danish international at his current figure.

Even if they do agree a fee, Atletico Madrid - who are long-term admirers - could trump them by offering O'Riley a place in their squad, with Diego Simeone possibly making a move for the star after his impressive performances for the Hoops last season against the side from the Spanish capital in the Champions League.

Celtic Do Not Need to Sell O'Riley

The Scottish champions are financially sound

There is no doubting O'Riley's excellence, with Brendan Rodgers labelling his star midfielder as 'phenomenal', and with previous links to Inter Milan, it's no surprise that some of Europe's best teams are after his services - but to the tune of £50million, it could see him stay at Celtic for the time being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leicester's record signing remains Youri Tielemans who joined for £40million back in 2019.

The Hoops have every right to demand such a huge fee for their star talent; the Scottish champions are very much financially secure at the moment having still not spent some of the £25m garnered from selling Jota to Al-Ittihad last summer - and alongside their Champions League group stage earnings plus a potential sell-on fee for Jeremie Frimpong if the Dutchman departs Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, they can afford to charge a premium for their best talents.

Whether Leicester, Southampton or anybody else pays that fee remains to be seen, but the midfielder would be a superb addition to any team towards the bottom of the division - especially with resale value that could help them out in the future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-07-24.