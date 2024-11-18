Leicester City defender Wout Faes has been slammed by Belgian national media for his performance during Belgium's defeat to Israel in the Nations League in Budapest last night.

In a foggy encounter in Hungary, the Red Devils dominated possession but made little of it, and were ultimately condemned to an embarrassing defeat five minutes from time, when substitute Yarden Shua pounced on a loose ball from Matte Smets to slot beyond Koen Casteels and give the Israelis all three points. The result had little impact on how the final Nations League group looked, with Domenico Tedesco's side set to face a relegation play-off in March to determine their top flight status ahead of the next iteration of the competition.

Producing a dismal display on the ball and defensively, Faes' outing has been described as 'absolutely catastrophic', with various Belgian outlets not holding back in their criticism of the centre-back.

Faes Slammed by Belgian Media

Introduced to English football when signing for Leicester City for £15 million in the summer of 2022, Faes certainly hasn't impressed in his 94 appearances for the Foxes. Despite this, manager Steve Cooper still picks the 26-year-old religiously, as he's feature in every single Premier League game this campaign.

The Welsh head coach may be concerned and forced to reconsider his position on the player after his performance for Belgium last night. Scoring him a two out of ten for his showing against Israel, WalFoot lambasted Faes in their player ratings:

"Absolutely catastrophic. We know that Wout Faes is, at best, a decent defender, from whom we should not ask the moon. "The problem will always have been to make him the boss of the defense while he multiplies the blunders match after match, without departing from a totally misplaced arrogance. Let's hope that his role changes for the next campaign or it will be impossible to move up a level."

Faes made just one tackle on the night, and won one ground duel. While not as pessimistic about his display as WalFoot, VP were still critical of the defender, giving him a five out of ten:

"When he slipped and gave his opponent a free path towards Casteels, the frustration of many Belgian fans undoubtedly (again) rose high. Faes still looks unhappy too often. Apart from that slip, the big mistakes were absent, but his positional play was not always sharp. Could not steer the rudderless ship any further."

Faes vs Israel Statistics Minutes Played 90 Accurate Passes 76/83 (92%) Passes into the Final Third 11 Tackles 1 Blocks 2 Clearances 5 Interceptions 2 Ground Duels Won 1

