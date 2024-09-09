Leicester City central defender Jannik Vestergaard has been praised for producing an impressive display during Denmark's 2-0 victory over Serbia in the Nations League last night, with his performance being cited as 'making the Serbs look like Chihuahuas'.

Denmark took the lead in the 36th minute, as Rennes' Albert Gronbaek, making just his second appearance for his national team, combined well with Christian Norgaard before slotting beyond the outstretched Predrag Rajkovic. Yussuf Poulsen then doubled the Danes' lead midway through the second period with a spectacular bicycle kick, with Serbia unable to mount a comeback.

Vestergaard, who dropped to the bench in Leicester's most recent Premier League fixture, a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, delivered an accomplished defensive performance as Denmark kept a second clean sheet in a matter of days. The result sees interim boss Morten Wieghorst's side top their Nations League group after the first two rounds of fixtures, in a group containing Euro 2024 champions Spain.

Vestergaard Impresses on International Duty

Foxes centre-back helped Denmark keep clean sheet

After joining Leicester from Southampton in 2021, Vestergaard has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the Foxes' side whilst in the Premier League. However, 42 Championship appearances at the heart of the East Midlanders' backline during their promotion charge last season has resurrected his career, and he has since played a more prominent role on the international stage.

However, after being dropped at home to Villa in favour of Memeh Caleb Okoli last week, the imposing centre-back's place within Steve Cooper's side may be under threat again. Thus, an opportunity to showcase his abilities whilst on international duty would have been welcome for the player, and he took this opportunity emphatically.

The 32-year-old played the full 90 minutes for Denmark against Serbia, completing 92% of his passes, making five clearances and winning four out of five aerial duels as the Red and Whites strolled to victory.

Such an assured display has merited widespread applause in Danish media, with the publication B.T awarding him four out of six stars, stating that Serbia 'were simply at the mercy' of Vestergaard as they attempted to approach the home team's goal:

"The lighthouse in the middle of the Danish defense delivered and with his plus two meters, he made the Serbs look like Chihuahuas who want to get on the dinner table and have a bite of the cake. They were simply at the mercy of the times they tried to approach the Danish goal area. Well done!"

With these generous plaudits, Vestergaard will hope Cooper was watching, as he looks to earn his spot back in the Foxes' starting XI for their upcoming trip to Crystal Palace.

Vestergaard's Statistics vs Serbia Minutes Played 90 Accurate Passes 60/65 (92%) Passes into the Final Third 5 Clearances 5 Interceptions 1 Aerial Duels Won 4/5 (80%)

Cooper Interested in Landing Yazici

Attacker is available as free agent

While Vestergaard returning to form will be promising news for Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest manager may feel he needs more in his squad to ensure Leicester retain their Premier League status this season. The East Midlands outfit are yet to win a game this season, picking up just one point in a home draw with Tottenham.

Thus, the club may dip back into the market for reinforcements, despite the window being shut. The 2021 FA Cup winners are reportedly eyeing free agent Yusuf Yazici, but face competition from Everton for his signature. Yazici netted five goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season.

All statistics via FotMob - as of 09/09/2024