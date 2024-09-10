Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku produced an 'ineffective performance' for Ghana in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match with Niger, according to Joy Online.

The Black Stars drew with La Mena in a cagey encounter in Morocco, with Rennes' Alidu Seidou's first half strike cancelled out by Oumar Sako's goal nine minutes from time. The result leaves Ghana second bottom in their qualifying group, behind Angola and Sudan after two rounds of fixtures.

Fatwau, who was hooked during Leicester's most recent fixture, a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, struggled to impact the game, and was eventually substituted with 19 minutes to play, replaced by Auxerre's Elisha Owusu. Failing to make a meaningful mark on the pitch, Steve Cooper may be veering toward a change on the right-hand side of his attack in the Foxes' upcoming trip to Crystal Palace, with Stephy Mavididi threatening to take Fatawu's place.

Fatawu Struggles in Berkane

The winger impressed in the Championship

Joining Leicester on loan from Sporting after the East Midlands club's relegation to the Championship, Fatawu arrived in England as an unknown quantity, but managed a productive campaign in the second tier.

The Ghananian netted six goals and provided 13 assists in the league during Enzo Maresca's side's promotion charge, and was subsequently signed permanently for a fee that could rise to €17 million if performance-related add-ons are met.

The winger has retained his place under new boss Cooper, although he has yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League, and was taken off after disappointing against Villa. While he'd still be expected to start at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Mavididi's lively cameos off the bench are likely causing Cooper to think twice about his selection.

An underwhelming performance for his national side in Berkane in Morocco last night against Niger would've done Fatawu no favours. Ghanaian publication Joy Online awarded the 20-year-old a 2/10 in their player ratings for the game, stating that he should've been taken off earlier than he eventually was:

"A largely ineffective performance from Issahaku. The 20-year-old showed some bravery in taking on defenders, but most of his efforts fell flat. He should have been substituted much earlier."

In what was his 21st cap for the West African nation, Fatawu managed only one key pass, one successful dribble and took no shots in a mute display.

Fatawu's Statistics vs Niger Minutes Played 71 Accurate Passes 28/29 (97%) Shots 0 Successful Dribbles 1 Chances Created 1 Fouls Committed 5

Vestergaard Impresses for Denmark

The defender helped the Danes keep a clean sheet

While Fatawu struggled for his national team, Leicester centre-back Jannik Vestergaard enjoyed a more encouraging outing on Sunday night. The 6'6 defender thrived for Denmark as they beat Serbia 2-0 in a Nations League match in Copenhagen.

Helping the Scandinavian side keep a clean sheet, the former Southampton man made the Serbs 'look like chihuahuas', according to Danish outlet B.T, who awarded the defender four out of six stars for his performance.

Unlike Fatawu, Vestergaard has lost his place already this campaign after being dropped for the Villa defeat, and thus will have been delighted to have demonstrated his capabilities to Cooper on the international stage.

The Foxes return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to south London to take on Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace side.

All statistics via FotMob - as of 10/09/2024