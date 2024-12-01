Leicester City suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, a result that leaves them perilously close to the relegation zone. Interim manager Ben Dawson took charge following Steve Cooper’s dismissal, but his side looked disjointed and lacked composure throughout the game.

Among the under-performers was James Justin, whose torrid display epitomized many of Leicester's struggles. The full-back endured a nightmarish outing, failing to contribute effectively in neither defense nor attack, and he was rightly singled out for criticism after what could be one of his worst performances in a Leicester shirt. This may well have landed incoming boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, in a serious predicament, and the Dutch tactician faces the crucial decision of whether Justin deserves to maintain a place in the starting eleven.

Justin Disappoints in Humiliating Leicester City Defeat

The defender was outclassed in every aspect of the game

It was a day to forget for Justin, and his costly defensive errors, particularly in the first half, inevitably led to his side losing control of the tie. Via Leicester City News, Josh Barker criticized the 26-year-old's 2/10 performance, noting that Van Nistelrooy will be far from impressed:

"Terrible yet again with both of Brentford’s goals in the first half coming down Leicester’s right. Van Nistelrooy will not have been impressed with him."

Indeed, it was entirely poor positioning from a rather static Justin, and the Brentford forwards often found plenty of space and freedom on Leicester's right flank. Moreover, having completed just 68% of his passes, including just a single pass into the final third, the full-back offered little on the ball and in the way of progressive play, which significantly constrained his team's build-up.

James Justin's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shot-creating actions per 90 1.26 Pass completion 80% Tackles won per 90 1.60 Aerial duel success rate 60%

Having started in all but one Premier League match this season for Leicester, Justin has evidently cemented himself as a key player in the side. His emphatic brace against Arsenal earlier this season was almost enough to snatch a point at the Emirates as well, however the Englishman's form has taken a dismal turn in recent weeks. Often targeted for his defensive frailties, Justin struggled against both Chelsea and Manchester United in the build-up to the clash with Brentford, and he must improve his performances quickly to convince Van Nistelrooy of his value to the team.

