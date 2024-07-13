Highlights Leicester City are keen on signing Matias Soule, but will have to raise their offer to around £25m.

Soule's desire for a move, coupled with impressive stats at Frosinone, make him a priority target for Leicester.

The Foxes are also competing with Southampton for Celtic's Matt O'Riley, with the Dane being eyed as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's ideal replacement.

Leicester City are interested in signing Matias Soule, who has 'said yes' to the move, but the East Midlanders have been told by Juventus they'll have to raise their proposed offer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Reports emerged yesterday that the Foxes were keen on the player and are prepared to submit an offer worth an initial €25m (£21.5m), with €5m (£4.3m) in potential bonuses. However, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness) have suggested that the Old Lady will only accept an offer in the region of €30m (£25.8m) upfront, excluding further bonuses.

Whether Leicester bow to the Italian outfit's staunch demands remains to be seen, but Soule is reportedly keen on the deal materialising. The winger netted 11 times and registered three assists on loan at Frosinone in Serie A last season, and is widely considered to be an exciting young prospect.

Leicester Looking to Sign Soule

The newly promoted side are eager to improve their squad

After securing promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship last season, Leicester's stability was disrupted by Enzo Maresca's exit, with the Italian joining Chelsea. Steve Cooper was eventually appointed as Maresca's successor and has begun to enact transfer plans ahead of next season.

The English manager has reportedly identified Soule as a top target, to add quality and depth to his attacking midfield and wide areas. The Argentine youngster arrived in Europe at the age of 17, joining Juventus' academy. After a year playing in Serie C for the Turin club's reserve team, the 21-year-old managed 19 appearances in the first team before joining Frosinone on loan.

Despite I Canarini's relegation from the Italian top flight, Soule scored 11 league goals, matching the total new Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee managed in the same division. The starlet is now on the radar for Leicester, who are said to be seriously pursuing him.

Soule has reportedly informed Leicester of his desire to make the switch to the Midlands, and the Foxes are expected to move decisively to secure the signing. While Cooper will hope for a compromise on the fee, Soule is a priority target and the club may ultimately feel they have to splash the cash in order to secure such a prospect.

Soule will join an attacking cohort at the King Power consisting of the likes of Stephy Mavididi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Soule's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.22 Key Passes Per 90 2.36 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.94

Leicester Competing with Southampton for Matt O'Riley

Celtic want £25 million for the midfielder

Alongside the potential signing of Soule, Leicester are preparing to bolster their midfield. Cooper's side are reportedly set to rival another newly promoted team, Southampton, in the race to sign Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

The Dane enjoyed an incredibly fruitful campaign in Scotland, netting 18 goals and managing 13 assists from the middle of the park. The Glaswegian outfit are reportedly looking for a fee that would eclipse their record sale of £25m. While Southampton have been linked with O'Riley for some time, Cooper is said to be adamant that the 23-year-old is the ideal replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has joined Chelsea.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/07/2024