Leicester City are set to approach David Moyes about their vacant manager role in the next 24 hours to find out if he is interested in replacing Steve Cooper, according to Alan Nixon.

The Foxes were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime and made the decision to part with Cooper on Sunday, just 14 games after appointing him in the summer to replace Enzo Maresca, with a lack of connection to the players and fans cited as a big reason as well as the results.

Leicester currently sit in 16th place after 12 Premier League games, one point above the relegation zone, and the board have begun the search for his replacement with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and former West Ham and Everton chief Moyes the two favourites for the role.

Leicester to Move for Moyes in 24 Hours

Moyes is a free agent after leaving West Ham

Leicester are expecting to be involved in a relegation battle after earning promotion back from the Championship at the first attempt last season, and Moyes is viewed as the ideal option to navigate that and also help make the team stronger defensively while pushing them up the table.

The 61 year old Scot is currently a free agent after leaving the Hammers in the summer at the end of his contract, and it's believed that Leicester are set to make contact with him in the next 24 hours to discover his interest in taking over at the King Power.

Previously described as "one of the best" by Jurgen Klopp, journalist Nixon reports that Moyes would need convincing to take the role amid concerns over the financial situation at Leicester, with the club's budget in the January transfer window likely to be dependant on player sales to ensure they aren't slapped with a points deduction due to FFP restrictions.

Leicester are also said to be keeping an eye on West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as an option for the role, with the Spaniard considered to be "one of the favourites" for the job according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The team will return to action at the weekend with a trip to face Brentford before facing off with West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton and Wolves in their next five fixtures.