Leicester City may have pulled off a coup signing by luring Callum Doyle to the King Power Stadium on loan from Manchester City as he boasts a key attribute, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fresh from being appointed as the Foxes' new head coach last month, Enzo Maresca is starting to put a stamp on the squad he inherited.

Leicester transfer news - Callum Doyle

According to The Athletic, Leicester have forked out a £500,000 loan fee in order to acquire Doyle's services as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

The report suggests the East Midlands side will be in a prime position to seal a permanent agreement if they win promotion from the Championship, but an obligation to buy the centre-back was not included despite discussions with Manchester City.

Doyle spent last season with Coventry City, where he made 46 appearances before missing out on promotion thanks to a penalty shoot-out defeat to Luton Town in the play-off final.

The England under-20 international's arrival at Leicester comes after respected journalist Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that a season-long loan move was on the cards.

It is understood that the Foxes initially wanted to sign Doyle on a permanent basis, with him being valued at up to £10million, but Manchester City were only willing to sanction a temporary exit.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Doyle?

Jacobs believes Leicester could become more prolific from set pieces thanks to Doyle's aerial prowess, which will cause headaches for Championship defenders.

The journalist is excited to see how the 19-year-old colossus performs in a side which is being widely tipped to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "At 6 ft 1, he also offers a threat in the air. He still hasn't made a senior appearance for Manchester City in the Premier League.

"But now he has the opportunity to hopefully challenge at the top end of the Championship with Leicester."

Read the latest transfer rumours, gossip and done deals

What's next for Leicester?

According to the Telegraph, Leicester are close to making another signing as Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is nearing a switch to the King Power Stadium.

The report suggests the Foxes are increasingly confident of agreeing a deal worth in the region of £6million for the 23-year-old, who kept seven clean sheets in 31 appearances last season, despite also attracting interest from Bournemouth, Fulham, Everton and Burnley.

Leicester have been boosted in their pursuit of Hermansen as he has revealed that his intention is to leave Brondby before the transfer window slams shut.

Maresca has also confirmed that he is keen to sign the Dane, with developments in negotiations potentially only being hours away.

Hermansen, who won the Superliga title with Brondby in 2021, would become Leicester's fourth signing of the summer if the deal gets over the line.

Prior to Doyle's arrival in the East Midlands, Conor Coady sealed an £8.5million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers after Everton opted against making his loan move permanent.

Leicester also forked out £10million to acquire Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur as Maresca looked to bolster his midfield options.