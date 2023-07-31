Leicester City are on the cusp of signing Stephy Mavididi as a deal is 'pretty much done', but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that a clause will be written into the agreement which takes the Montpellier star to the King Power Stadium.

Having been appointed as the Foxes' new boss ahead of the Championship season getting underway in a matter of days, Enzo Maresca is still looking to bolster his squad before pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leicester transfer news - Stephy Mavididi

According to Football Insider, Leicester are expected to announce Mavididi's arrival in the coming hours after he has agreed a five-year contract with the Midlands outfit.

The report suggests the winger, who racked up six goal contributions in 27 appearances last season, has agreed terms and undergone a medical ahead of a switch which could be worth £6.9million.

Leicester have made their move for Mavididi after looking to fill the void left by Harvey Barnes, who has been handed a quickfire return to the Premier League thanks to joining Newcastle United in a £39million deal earlier this month.

The 25-year-old has Championship experience, having been afforded 10 outings in the competition during a spell with Preston North End.

Mavididi has also shown that he is capable of being a major threat in the final third of the pitch by finding the back of the net 31 times and producing a further eight assists since his senior club career got underway.

The former England under-20 international will join Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen and Callum Doyle in making a summer move to Leicester, with Maresca spending close to £25million on reinforcements.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mavididi?

Jacobs understands Mavididi is on the brink of being unveiled as Leicester's latest acquisition after an agreement has been reached with Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

But the respected journalist is aware that the French side have only sanctioned the former Juventus and Arsenal man's departure after a sell-on clause was negotiated.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the big one from Leicester's point of view, which is pretty much done at this point, is going to be the agreement for Mavididi for something in the region of £6million.

"I think it's €7.5million from Montpellier and there's a full agreement there for Stephy Mavididi to join.

"Presuming everything goes according to plan, including the medical, I believe he will be another one that Leicester bring in. It's a good deal for Montpellier as well, at €7.5million, but there's also a sell-on clause there. He will be the next one that Leicester bring in."

What's next for Leicester?

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maresca is hopeful of retaining the services of Kelechi Iheanacho, Timothy Castagne and Wilfred Ndidi despite the trio attracting interest following Leicester's drop from the Premier League.

According to BBC Sport, Everton are tracking Iheanacho as they look to avoid being dragged into another relegation dogfight in the upcoming campaign.

But the report suggests the Toffees have not made an approach for the Nigeria international, who has scored 55 goals in a Leicester shirt, at this stage.

Castagne is being eyed by Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, while Juventus are willing to offer a route into Serie A.

Although Ndidi has worked his way onto Nottingham Forest's radar, former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is eager to seal a reunion with the defensive midfielder at Celtic.