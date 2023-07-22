Leicester City have been handed a major boost in their bid to beat Premier League sides to the signing of Manchester City star Cole Palmer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes have already been busy in the transfer market, with more than £20million being spent on arrivals, but boss Enzo Maresca is looking to bolster his squad even further ahead of the Championship campaign getting underway.

Leicester transfer news - Cole Palmer

According to the Telegraph, Leicester are among a host of clubs battling it out for Palmer's signature after Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola has decided to send him out on loan to gain valuable experience.

The report suggests Burnley are also chasing the attacking midfielder, who was restricted to seven starts in all competitions last season, but Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the way to reach an agreement.

Leicester have already raided Manchester City since the summer window opened for business, forking out £500,000 to take Callum Doyle on loan for the upcoming campaign, and Palmer is firmly in their sights.

The 21-year-old has previously produced some eye-catching performances under Maresca, scoring 13 goals in 16 appearances when the new Leicester manager was in charge of the Citizens' under-21 side.

Palmer, who is on a £27,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, has also enjoyed a successful summer as he prepares for the fast-approaching season.

He made five appearances as England won the Under-21 European Championships, getting his name on the scoresheet once and registering a further three assists along the way.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Palmer?

Jacobs believes Maresca's presence in the Leicester dugout, following his appointment last month, gives the Foxes hope of being able to fight off stiff competition for Palmer's services.

The journalist feels the Italian could give the Championship outfit the edge as they look to beat the likes of Brighton and Burnley to an agreement for the 21-year-old.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Cole Palmer is somebody that Leicester like. They will try to bring him in.

"There is other interest in the player as well. But, at Leicester, you have the Enzo Maresca factor, so it would be a very familiar move.

"The Leicester links are very genuine and Maresca will play a big part in trying to drive that move, but there is also Premier League interest."

What's next for Leicester?

According to MailOnline, Leicester have joined the race for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as they seek a Harvey Barnes replacement.

The report suggests the Foxes are battling it out with Burnley and Sheffield United, who earned promotion to the Premier League last season, for the 21-year-old.

Diallo enjoyed a fruitful 2022/23 campaign on loan with Sunderland, scoring 14 goals and racking up a further four assists, but his game-time will be limited at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho could be heading through the exit door as Everton are looking to offer an immediate return to the top flight.

The Nigeria international has entered the final 12 months of his £90,000-per-week contract at the King Power Stadium, meaning it is one of Leicester's final opportunities to cash in.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nottingham Forest are willing to splash the cash in order to win the race for Iheanacho.