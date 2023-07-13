Leicester City are on the verge of signing Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle, but the Foxes will not be able to benefit from the deal if he is a success at the King Power Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fresh from being appointed as the Midlands outfit's new boss last month, Enzo Maresca has set his sights on raiding the Premier League champions as he looks to seal promotion at the first time of asking.

Leicester transfer news - Callum Doyle

According to MailOnline, Leicester are set to win the race for Doyle's services after he has attracted interest from a number of clubs ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests the central defender will join the Midlands side on loan from Manchester City for the 2023/24 campaign, with Maresca being aware of his capabilities thanks to his time at the Etihad Stadium.

It is understood that Leicester initially wanted to sign Doyle on a permanent basis, with him being valued at up to £10million, but Manchester City were only willing to sanction a temporary exit and the proposed deal does not include an option to buy.

The England under-20 international spent last term with Coventry City, where he made 46 appearances before missing out on promotion thanks to a penalty shoot-out defeat to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final.

Doyle, who is on a contract worth just over £4,000-per-week, is yet to make his Manchester City debut after coming through the club's youth system.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Callum Doyle?

Jacobs understands that Leicester will have to hold separate negotiations if they want to make Doyle's move permanent at the end of the season as an option to buy has not been included in the deal with Manchester City.

However, the respected journalist believes the talented teenager's proposed switch to the King Power Stadium suits all parties.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Leicester really rate Callum Doyle. It's going to be a season-long loan but, from what I'm told, there won't be an option to buy in the deal.

"He's obviously only 19 and a player that Enzo Maresca, from his time at Manchester City, is well aware of. He gained plenty of experience after having a loan spell at Sunderland and Coventry as well, so this is a deal that really suits all parties.

"I think that Doyle was particularly good at Sunderland, when he was playing in League One, but Manchester City still have extremely high hopes for the player.

"He has been capped for England at under-20 level. But I don't think that, as part of this deal, Leicester are going to have an opportunity to buy."

What's next for Leicester?

It appears that Harvey Barnes' days at Leicester are numbered as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United are in a good position to acquire his services.

According to The Times, the winger's move to St James' Park has moved a significant step closer after the Tyneside giants engaged in fresh talks with the Foxes earlier this week.

The report suggests a £35million fee could be agreed for Barnes, who was identified as Newcastle chief Eddie Howe's primary target after scoring 13 goals last season, in the coming days.

Having qualified for the Champions League, Newcastle have raced ahead of West Ham United and Aston Villa in the battle for the England international's signature.

Barnes has enjoyed a fruitful career with Leicester, finding the back of the net 45 times and registering a further 32 assists in 187 outings.