Leicester City are keen to recoup 'very good money' for James Maddison as he is set to leave the King Power Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes were unable to maintain their Premier League status after suffering relegation to the Championship, under caretaker manager Dean Smith, on the final day of the season.

Leicester transfer news - James Maddison

According to The Athletic, Leicester could secure more than £40million if a bidding war ensues in the hunt for Maddison.

The report suggests Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been admirers of the England international, so there is expected to be a clamour for his services.

Leicester were unwilling to sell Maddison for less than £60million last summer, which resulted in Newcastle being unsuccessful when they looked to negotiate a fee.

But the creative midfielder only has 12 months remaining on his £110,000-per-week contract, while Tottenham have set their sights on acquiring the Foxes' talisman and Harvey Barnes for £40million apiece.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leicester trio Maddison, Barnes and Timothy Castagne will be 'almost impossible' to keep in the East Midlands.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Maddison?

Jacobs understands Maddison is set to head through the exit door, while that would still have been the case if Leicester had remained in the Premier League.

The respected journalist believes the 26-year-old's admirers will look to strike an agreement for less than the amount his current employers wanted 12 months ago.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Maddison will leave Leicester. He was always going to leave Leicester, even if they stayed up.

"The price will be interesting because when Newcastle first tried for Maddison, they bid about £40million and were told he would cost between £60million and £65million.

"We're now a year on and Leicester are in the Championship. I still think Leicester will want very good money for James Maddison, but it wouldn't surprise me if the suitors try and stick to the valuation being bandied around last summer."

How has Maddison performed for Leicester?

Maddison has been a serious threat in the final third of the pitch, with Transfermarkt data highlighting he has found the back of the net 55 times and registered a further 41 assists in 203 Leicester appearances.

The former Norwich City man has also got his hands on the FA Cup and Community Shield during his stint at the King Power Stadium, so he has been key in some momentous occasions.

Although he was unable to help Leicester stave off relegation, Maddison still ended the campaign with 19 goal contributions, which is no mean feat in a struggling side low on confidence.

WhoScored also handed him an average match rating of 7.24 for his Premier League performances, which was not bettered by any teammates.

Maddison joined Leicester in a deal worth up to £24million in 2018, and it has proven to be money well spent.