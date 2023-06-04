Leicester City are now at risk of losing Harvey Barnes following relegation to the Championship, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Barnes was one of very few standout players for Leicester this season, with Jacobs tipping the winger for a move back to the Premier League.

Leicester City transfer news - Harvey Barnes

Having been part of the Leicester City side that suffered relegation from the Premier League, attention has already switched to where Barnes will be playing his football next season.

Lifting the FA Cup with the club just over two years ago, before going on to play European football with the Foxes, Barnes now faces the prospect of going from matches against Roma and Napoli, to Rotherham and Norwich.

However, if a recent report by The Sun is to believed, Barnes may have already plotted his exit route from the relegated outfit, with a number of Premier League sides said to be courting his signature.

They include, according to the report, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who could also be tempted by a double swoop for Barnes and his Leicester teammate James Maddison.

Although agreeing personal terms with Barnes isn't expected to be difficult for a prospective buyer, there are claims that Leicester will hold out for as high a fee as possible, should they be forced to sell the forward this summer.

According to the Sun report, £40 million is the price currently being touted for Barnes, with the Foxes determined to make a pretty penny on his departure.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Barnes and Leicester?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Barnes' future at Leicester, CBS reporter Jacobs insisted the 2021 FA Cup winners will be doing all they can to keep him at the club.

On the 25-year-old, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Barnes it's less clear because Leicester really don't want to sell, but they're in the Championship and he had such a phenomenal season for them, there's a very realistic chance he goes, especially with several Premier League clubs looking at him as well.”

How has Barnes performed this season?

As alluded to, Barnes enjoyed a somewhat successful campaign on a personal level, even if Leicester struggled as a whole.

The Burnley-born forward netted 13 goals across 40 appearances for Leicester, while adding a further three assists during that time (Transfermarkt).

His performances were reflected by his WhoScored rating, which saw the tricky winger finish up with a score of 6.66 for his Premier League performances.

Far too good for the Championship, expect Barnes to be on the move when the transfer window opens later this year.