Leicester City are reportedly monitoring Ben Chilwell's situation at Chelsea after being frozen out by Enzo Maresca, according to TBR Football.

The 28-year-old is eager to leave Stamford Bridge to get his career back on track. The left-back has made just one appearance this season, a 45-minute cameo appearance in the Blues' 5-0 win against EFL League Two Barrow AFC in the Carabao Cup in September.

Maresca has preferred Malo Gusto, Reece James and Marc Cucurella over the English defender. The Italian coach admitted this week that he 'feels shame' about the situation but that the 21-cap England international's behaviour has been 'very good.'

Chilwell has been with Chelsea for nearly five years, arriving from Leicester in August 2020 for around £50 million. He's made 107 appearances with the West Londoners, but his time with the club has been full of issues on the fitness front. He's now on the outskirts of Maresca's first team, and a January exit is on the cards.

Ben Chilwell Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Appearances (starts) 13 (9) Assists 1 Expected Assists 1.80 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes 1.1 Accurate Long Balls 0.4 (24%) Accurate Crosses 0.7 (21%) Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Successful Dribbles 0.5 (47%) Ground Duels Won 2.6 (27%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (44%)

Leicester Weigh Up Move For Chilwell

The experienced left-back could return to the King Power

Leicester are reportedly keeping tabs on Chilwell and could offer their former left-back an escape from his Stamford Bridge frustrations. New manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has yet to turn the tide at the King Power, and the Foxes find themselves in a relegation battle.

A loan exit is noted as the most likely outcome for the 'exceptional' Chilwell. The Blues have set their sights on potential replacements, one of whom is Leece's Danish left-back Patrick Dorgu, who the club's scouts watched in action on the weekend.

Chilwell could offer Leicester vital experience if he were to return to the King Power. His development came with the Foxes, rising through their youth ranks before earning a spot in the senior team in 2015. He made 123 appearances and registered four goals and 11 assists.

Van Nistelrooy appears keen to strengthen at left-back amid the club's relegation scrap. The Dutch coach is reportedly also eyeing Manchester United starlet Harry Amass and could use his connection with the Red Devils to make a play for the 17-year-old.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/01/2025.

