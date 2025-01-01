Leicester City are keen to strengthen their right-back position and are very interested in signing Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters this month, according to Sky Sports News.

The Foxes are keen to bolster their squad for Ruud van Nistelrooy as the club look to move away from the relegation zone, having been forced to sack Steve Cooper after a slow start amid backlash from fans due to his connections to Nottingham Forest.

Van Nistelrooy has identified full-back as a key position to strengthen during the winter window but financial restrictions mean they are looking at potential cut-price deals and Walker-Peters fits into that criteria.

Leicester Want to Sign Walker-Peters

Full-back has six months left on his deal

The versatile full-back, who came through the Tottenham academy and has been described by Martin as "one of the best" he's ever worked with, was heavily linked with a move to West Ham during the summer only for the Hammers to instead sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Man Utd.

Walker-Peters instead stayed at St Mary's and has been a regular in the side under both Russell Martin and new manager Ivan Juric, but hasn't agreed fresh terms to extend his stay and is currently set to become a free agent in the summer.

That has seen Leicester identify him as a potential target for the window as the Saints could be tempted to cash in to ensure they get a fee, with relegation looking like a foregone conclusion at this stage of the season.

Kyle Walker-Peters Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Games 17 Goals 0 Assists 2 Clearances (per 90) 2.6 Tackles (per 90) 1.2

Leicester's current right-back options are James Justin and Ricardo Pereira but neither of those players have managed to make the position their own, and Van Nistelrooy is keen to tighten up his defence as he looks to keep the team from returning straight back to the Championship.

So far this season Walker-Peters has made 17 appearances and registered two assists, while playing on either side in a back-four, as well as a wing-back on both sides and even a central defender in a back five showing his incredible versatility.

Leicester have also been linked with a January move for Man Utd stalwart Victor Lindelof, who is also in the final six months of his deal, although Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that deal is unlikely with the Swede likely to look at a move to Europe instead.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/01/2025.