Leicester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Newcastle full-back, Matt Targett, who has been given the green light to depart from the club this month, as per Alan Nixon.

The England-born man has featured in a Newcastle shirt for just 12 minutes in the league this season, and his last start in the Premier League dates back all the way to Matchday 4 of the 2023/24 campaign. The Magpies forked out a £15 million fee for Targett in 2022 to lure him away from Aston Villa, but his role has grown increasingly sporadic since. A number of clubs have been alerted to his availability this January, and Leicester are among the clubs interested, though they may face competition from Brentford in their pursuit.

Leicester Chasing Deal for Newcastle Defender Targett

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries

Via Nixon's Patreon, he revealed that Newcastle were willing to consider offers for Targett, with Leicester and Brentford both interested. He wrote:

"Newcastle United will let left back Matt Targett leave - with Brentford and Leicester looking at a deal. The former Southampton and Aston Villa defender can move on as his first team chances are limited. And both the Bees and Foxes are checking into the deal as they look for extra competition in that position in their squads."

New boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, hasn't quite kicked things off on an entirely positive note at the King Power Stadium since his arrival. Despite winning and drawing his first two games in charge, he has since lost all five of his next five Premier League outings, and the January transfer window should be considered vital for the Dutch tactician.

Competition is needed at left-back and Targett, who has previously been described as "exceptional", could provide useful experience from the top-flight to support the Foxes' push for Premier League safety. However, injuries have often blighted his progress in the past, which could also be a crucial factor in the club's decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt Targett has 58 games due to injury since his arrival at Newcastle in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy and his entourage are also eager to bolster on the opposite defensive flank, with Southampton ace, Kyle Walker-Peters, emerging as a target for right-back. The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire this summer, and so the Saints could be enticed into selling this month if they are to receive a reasonable fee.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.