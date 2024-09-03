Leicester City have won an appeal against a decision that could have led to a points deduction for an alleged breach of Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules. The Foxes, who are looking to survive relegation at the first time of asking since instant promotion from the Championship last term, are already facing battles on and off the pitch.

The Premier League said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the recent decision after an independent panel found the organisation did not have the jurisdiction to punish the club. The main reason Steve Cooper's side avoided disciplinary action is because they successfully argued that they were no longer members of the topflight for part of a period in which they were accused of breaching profit and sustainability rules.

It was in March that the Premier League referred the East Midlands club to an independent commission for an alleged PSR breach. However, after a six-month wait, the Foxes have now won a decision against that ruling and are unlikely to face a points deduction this season after Everton and Nottingham Forest lost similar appeals in the 2023/24 campaign. According to the Times' Martyn Ziegler, the decision means that they "will escape any threat of points deductions."

Leicester City Release Statement

The club has been transparent with their fanbase

In a statement released on the club's website, the Premier League side stated: “Leicester City welcomes the appeal board’s comprehensive decision, which supports our consistently stated position that any action against the club should be pursued in accordance with the applicable rules.

“To avoid any misunderstandings which may arise in light of the statement which has been issued by the Premier League in response to the appeal decision, Leicester City wishes to emphasise the finding of the appeal panel that, when considering the wording which is actually used in the Premier League rules (in accordance with established principles of English law) the club did not breach the Premier League PSRs for the assessment period ending 30 June 2023.

“In its decision, the Appeal Board (which was made up of a panel of three experienced, senior lawyers, two of whom are former Court of Appeal judges) identifies flaws in the drafting of the Premier League’s rules.

“In challenging the Premier League’s attempts to charge Leicester City, the Club has simply sought to ensure (in the interests of providing consistency and certainty for all clubs) that the rules are applied based on how they are actually written.”

Premier League Issue Statement

They remain confident they were right to punish Leicester

In direct contrast to the club's statement, the Premier League's spoke up the notion that they were right to punish Leicester City. They said: "The Premier League is very disappointed with the Appeal Board’s decision, and the limited reasons provided for it. The League remains of the view that the original Commission took the right approach in interpreting the rules in a practical and workable way that gives effect to their intended purpose.