Leicester City's managerial hunt continues to burn on with the Foxes having sacked Steve Cooper over the weekend, despite the club's clash against Brentford closing in - and reports from Spain have claimed that the club are now 'willing' to pay for Carlos Corberan's release clause at West Bromwich Albion to bring their search to an end.

Cooper was sacked after just two wins from 12 Premier League games, despite Leicester sitting outside the relegation zone - and whilst they have yet to appoint a new boss, a host of names including Ruud van Nistelrooy and Lee Carsley have been shortlisted by the club. Yet according to reports, it appears as though they will be making a push for Corberan to come into the role.

Leicester 'Willing' to Pay Corberan Release Clause

The Spaniard is under contract at West Bromwich Albion

The report from Marca states that Leicester are rushing to find a new boss after sacking Cooper - with the latest update being that the Foxes could be set to appoint the Spanish boss in the coming weeks.

West Brom's Championship statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Draws 9 1st Goals scored 18 =16th Goals conceded 11 3rd Shots For Per Game 12.1 11th Shots Against Per Game 11 =7th xG 24.11 7th

The 'elite' Baggies boss has been on their shortlist for quite some time, having been in the running over the summer to replace the Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca - and despite opting for Cooper, who had been sacked by Nottingham Forest midway through last season, his short tenure at the club means that Corberan is back in the picture.

With that in mind, Corberan is in the frame again, with Marca stating that they are willing to pay the €2.5million (£2m) release clause that has been set into Corberan's West Brom contract.

There are currently two candidates for who will replace Cooper, with Corberan being one and ex-Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter being the other - but with Corberan's strong records at both Huddersfield Town and West Brom, he is viewed 'extremely favourably' at the King Power Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Corberan has won 45 of his 102 games in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

Corberan currently sits seventh with West Brom, winning six of their 17 games in the Championship and drawing nine, meaning that they have lost just two games all season - coming away at Sheffield Wednesday and at home to Middlesbrough in the space of just three days. Since then, the Baggies have drawn seven of their last eight games with one solitary win coming over Hull City earlier in the month.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-11-24.