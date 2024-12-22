Leicester and Wolves will go head-to-head in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Vitor Pereira takes charge for the first time.

The Foxes have had a decent start to life under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy with four points from three games under the Dutchman, while Pereira will take charge of Wolves for the first time after the club finally decided to sack Gary O'Neil following the 2-1 defeat to Ipswich last weekend.

Both teams have decisions to make as the managers look to figure out their strongest starting lineups, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to look.

Leicester Team News

Ndidi ruled out

Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that his side will be without midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for the big game on Sunday through injury, but there is a boost with Harry Winks available once again.

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was forced off injured in the 4-0 defeat to Newcastle last time out but there is a chance he could return between the sticks for this game. Boubacary Soumare is is back from suspension while Odsonne Edouard could return, but Ricardo Pereira and Isshaku Fatawu are long-term absentees.

Leicester Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Mads Hemansen Groin 22/12/2024 Harry Winks Groin 22/12/2024 Odsonne Edouare Other 22/12/2024 Wilfred Ndidi Hamstring 05/01/2025 Ricardo Pereira Hamstring 01/03/2025 Isshaku Fatawu Knee 01/08/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Nistelrooy shared an update on his squad.

“That’s a question. We’re still doing everything we can and Mads is as well to make it for the game. There’s a possibility that he can. That’s the good news. “It was worrying that he had to leave the pitch at half-time. It was an immediate assessment, treatment and rehab [after the game] and we’re waiting to see how today and tomorrow is, of course, to see if he can play on Sunday. It’s a possibility but we’ll have to see. We keep our options open. We know that we’re going for Mads, to see if he can make it. If not, we have a decision to make. We have to wait on today and tomorrow, how training goes. “We know also that the situation is that Jakub [Stolarczyk] is recently only back from a long injury. He’s just played one game in the Under-21s. All that information, we will analyse, and make the best decision possible. “Harry [Winks] has been fully a part of team training. He’s available for selection again which is very positive news for the team, for the squad. Wilfred is in his rehab. He’s not on the pitch so he’s not available for selection.”

Leicester Predicted XI

Vardy leads the line

Leicester Predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; McAteer, Buonanotte, El Khannous; Vardy.

Leicester Predicted Substitutes: Stolarczyk (GK), Okolie (DEF), Faes (DEF), Thomas (DEF), Skipp (MID), Choudhury (MID), Mavididi (FWD), Ayew (FWD), Daka (FWD).

With Winks fit and available again, plus Soumare returning from suspension, both midfielders should come into the starting lineup for Van Nistelrooy. Hermansen will be risked in goal if he is able to play, while legendary striker Jamie Vardy will lead the line. £20m summer signing Oliver Skipp must settle for a place on the bench.

Related Leicester City vs Wolverhampton: Betting Preview and Best Bets for Premier League game Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers go head-to-head in an exciting relegation battle in the Premier League.

Wolves Team News

Cunha currently available

Wolves come into the game with a new manager but he will be hopeful he can count on Matheus Cunha, who has been charged by the FA after his outburst following the defeat to Ipswich last week.

The Brazilian hasn't been suspended as it stands and so is currently available, but goalkeeper Jose Sa is out with a shoulder problem. Rayan Ait-Nouri is suspended for the game, but Joao Gomes returns from his ban.

Wolves Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Rayan Ait-Nouri Suspended 26/12/2024 Jose Sa Shoulder 26/12/2024 Pablo Sarabia Calf 06/01/2025 Boubacar Traore Knee 06/01/2025 Sasa Kalajdzic Knee 01/02/2025 Yerson Mosquera Knee 01/06/2025 Enso Medina Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pereira shared an update on the squad ahead of his first game in charge.

"It's not possible (for Sarabia to play) with his calf. "I'm not sure [if Cunha is available]. He is an important player."

Wolves Predicted XI

Johnstone and Cunha to start

Wolves Predicted XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Dawson, Toti, Doherty; Andre, J. Gomes, Lemina; Guedes, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Wolves Predicted Substitutes: Bentley (GK), Bueno (DEF), Meupiyou (DEF), Lima (DEF), Doyle (MID), Bellegarde (MID), Hee-Chan (FWD), Forbs (FWD).

Pereira is likely to move away from a three-at-the-back system, and that could allow in-form Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes to make just his second start of the season in the Premier League. Craig Dawson should return in central defence, while Matt Doherty can replace the suspended Ait-Nouri at left-back. £13m forward Hwang Hee-Chan and £13m midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegared are benched.