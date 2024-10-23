Liverpool maintained their 100 percent winning record in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League after a goal from Darwin Nunez sealed a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Leipzig entered this evening's contest as one of six teams who were seeking their first points in this revamped competition, having been on the wrong end of the result in their opening two contests against Atlético Madrid, and Juventus.

On the other hand, Liverpool were seeking to join their Premier League counterparts Aston Villa at the top of the table, with Unai Emery's side the only undefeated team so far. Aside from the Reds, Portuguese side Benfica were the only other team who could join them, with their Matchday 3 contest coming against Feyenoord.

The first half appeared a fairly balanced affair, though it wasn’t without its controversy. Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister was carded inside the first 11 minutes after the referee had deemed he had dived, but upon video replay, there was definitely contact on the Argentine midfielder.

Despite having just 35 percent possession after 15 minutes, it was the home side who had the two best efforts on goal, with Sesko’s header guiding itself into Kelleher’s gloves, while an emphatic strike from Amadou Haidara tested the Reds goalkeeper, though the save was albeit still a comfortable one.

Sesko had an audacious attempt from wide after Kelleher found himself in trouble outside the box, but the curling effort from the Slovenian didn’t quite curl enough to find the back of the net.

Lois Openda then thought he had put Leipzig ahead with a neat half-turn strike, but he was quite a way offside. Liverpool would take advantage of this almost immediately, with Kostas Tsimikas’ cross into the box finding Mohamed Salah’s head, with him guiding the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, though the final touch came from Darwin Núñez who ensured it crossed the line, giving the Reds the lead inside the first half-an-hour.

The assist from Salah would be his 57th goal contribution in the Champions League - the third-most in the competition since he joined the Reds in 2017, behind Kylian Mbappé (67) and Robert Lewandowski (67). There was a flurry of Reds attacks from then on, with Virgil van Dijk forcing Gulasci into action again after his header from a Tsimikas corner came at the keeper at pace, with the Dutchman coming inches away from doubling Liverpool’s lead.

They would then have a penalty shout after Nunez went down inside the box after a tackle from Willi Orban, but VAR made their decision very quickly - perhaps too quickly - with replays appearing to show clear contact. Nonetheless, they entered half-time with 62 percent possession, and the all-important goal to see them begin the second-half with the lead.

Cody Gakpo should have doubled the lead after a cross from Nunez saw the ball deflect through the Leipzig defenders and somehow find its way to the winger, but his shot from blank range was right into Gulácski.

The story of the night for Leipzig was great play through the midfield lines, but lacking that additional quality in the final third. Though, it didn’t help the German outfit that both van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté were solid.

Mac Allister thought he had finally given Liverpool a two-goal cushion with 20 minutes to play, but his long-range effort clipped the crossbar. Sesko had yet another chance to tie the contest after Xavi Simons teed him up, but Kelleher - who had a wonderful display of shot blocking - was there once again. Then, Openda thought he had scored again with just eight minutes left to play, but he was ruled offside once again, and that was Leipzig’s last chance of the game.

With three wins from three, Reds boss Arne Slot has now joined Bill Shankley as the only Liverpool manager to win their first three European outings as head coach.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool - Match Statistics RB Leipzig Possession Liverpool 43 Possession (%) 57 13 Shots 14 6 Shots on Target 6 0 Fouls Committed 0 5 Corners 7 2 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

RB Leipzig Player Ratings

GK - Peter Gulacsi - 7/10

The Leipzig keeper would make six saves - and six key ones at that. He kept his team in it all the way to the final whistle.

LB - Benjamin Henrichs - 7/10

Arguably Leipzig's best defender on the night, making a plethora of crucial clearances and interceptions, though he would have an error which would lead a Liverpool chance.

CB - Castello Lukeba - 6/10

Received the game's first yellow card after a late challenge on Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai. Dealt with Liverpool's attack quite well after then, though.

CB - Willi Orban - 7/10

Orban could have given a penalty away in the first half, but VAR cleared the check quickly, and he escaped with no foul having been committed. He put his body on the line when it mattered, and prevented Gakpo's effort from finding the target in the first half.

RB - Lutsharel Geertruida - 6/10

Didn't have too much of an impact on the game, aside from picking up a yellow card inside the first 25 minutes. He was subbed off after 74 minutes.

CM - Antonio Nusa - 6/10

A quiet night in which he would complete just 75 percent of his passes. He would have four crosses, of which just one would find a teammate, summing up a subpar night.

CM - Arthur Vermeeren - 6/10

Despite completing the majority of his passes - 91 percent to be exact - he would struggle to have an impact on the game, winning just one of his three ground duels, while losing possession four times.

CM - Amadou Haidara - 6/10

Had an emphatic strike on goal that forced the save from Kelleher, though it appeared comfortable enough. Made a few good forward balls forward to help begin a Leipzig attack.

LW - Xavi Simons - 6/10

Was largely kept quiet by Alexander-Arnold, but would play a neat ball into the bath of Sesko who aimed right at the keeper. Unfortunately, he would be forced off with injury with just over 10 minutes to play.

CF - Loïs Openda - 6/10

Could have had two goals but was rightfully ruled offside for both. He should have had a shot at goal in stoppage time, but made the decision to pass it, and it went way past his teammate.

RW - Benjamin Sesko - 6/10

Sekso had the game's first attempt on target, but his tame header could only find Kelleher's gloves. He had a second effort inside 20 minutes after Kelleher found himself in no man's land, which would have been a goal of the month contender had his curling effort curled just a little bit more. He would have a few more efforts on goal, but failed to get the ball past Kelleher.

Sub - El Chadaille Bitshiabu - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Christoph Baumgarner - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Kevin Kampl - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Yussuf Poulsen - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Elijif Elmas - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher - 8/10

Looked tidy to begin with, but had an outrageous clearance which fell into the path of the opposing striker, Sesko. This would prove an anomaly, though, with the Irishman looking very comfortable and commanding between the sticks.

LB - Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7/10

On corner duties tonight, his deliveries into the box were fired in with precision, and he finished his night with three interceptions. He would also have 95 percent passing accuracy, completing 54 of his 57 passing attempts.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Despite entering the contest being a yellow card away from a suspension, Konate played with composure and maturity throughout the contest, and seemed to be in the right place every single time in what was a very solid performance from the Frenchman.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Like Konaté, van Dijk was everywhere he needed to be, and put in a vintage defensive display that kept Liverpool's clean sheet intact.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

Alexander-Arnold struggled to complete his passes, being very careless on the ball at times throughout the first half, especially. While his work on the offensive side of the ball was not up to scratch, he did manage to keep Xavi Simons contained for the most part. He would be subbed after losing possession 15 times.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

The Argentine was perhaps unfairly carded inside the first 15 minutes after he was alleged to have dived, though upon replay, it looked as though there was contact from the Leipzig man. He would clip the crossbar with his long-range effort in the second-half.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

The midfielder impacted the play on both sides of the ball, and it was his defensive tracking back in the second half that prevented Leipzig from having the opportunity to try and level the game.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Facing against his former team, the Hungarian had a fairly quiet night. Although he had some bright moments, Slot would have wanted more from him.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Gakpo was arguably Liverpool's most productive player in the first half, making quite a few driving runs into the box and teeing up four key passes, while also having a few attempts at goal.

CF - Darwin Nunez - 8/10

Nunez was given a rare start - just his fourth of the season - after Diogo Jota picked up an injury, and he would repay Slot inside the first 30 minutes. He almost had two in just as many minutes, with his header forcing a last-ditch save from Gulacski. A strong argument could be made that he should have won a penalty - not given by VAR - but it would fire him up, and he brought great energy up front.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Would his header have found the back of the net had it not been toe-poked over the line by his teammate? It's possible. Nonetheless, he had another assist to his name which is his seventh of the season, and his 96th for Liverpool. He would be the first to make way, with him being replaced on the hour mark by Luis Diaz.

Sub - Luis Díaz - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Andy Robertson - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Joe Gomez - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Curtis Jones - N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

The Liverpool keeper was brilliant tonight, and despite filling in for the injured Alisson Becker, the Irishman had a No. 1-worthy display. In total, he had 50 touches, and completed 33 of his 40 passing attempts for 83 percent accuracy, ensuring Liverpool grabbed all three points in what was a competitive fixture.

His six crucial saves ensured his side had their seventh clean sheet in 12 games across all competitions, and has helped Liverpool go to second in the Champions League table behind Aston Villa.