The New York Knicks received some mixed news on Sunday afternoon regarding the absence of their starters.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau addressed the media on Sunday afternoon, revealing that the trio of injured starters – Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson – have been cleared to travel with the team on their upcoming four-game Western road trip.

“They can travel. Hopefully, OG gets cleared and should be able to play.” –Tom Thibodeau to the media

Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson have missed numerous games this season due to a variety of injuries. While Randle and Anunoby were key contributors to the Knicks’ hot January in which they went 14-2, Robinson has been out for much longer and has barely been a factor this season.

Randle went down on January 27 against the Miami Heat, in a game where he dislocated his right shoulder. Anunoby underwent surgery on February 8 to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow.

Robinson went down earlier on December 8 with an ankle injury, which he received surgery on shortly thereafter. He was initially ruled out for the remainder of the season, but it is looking evermore likely that he could return soon.

Anunoby Inching Closer

O.G. Anunoby appears to be the closest to returning

Anunoby is the one closest to returning. He has been shooting baskets during practice the last couple of weeks, and the last hurdle is for him to be medically cleared to play.

Initially expected to appear in New York’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Anunoby was ruled out of that game prior to tip-off, but is now expected to play sometime during the Western road trip. Sunday was Anunoby’s 18th missed game this season.

“Yeah, for sure [I’ll be back before the playoffs], hopefully. Just following the doctors’ orders, following the medical staff, just progressing day by day. I’m feeling better and better every day. So, yeah. I want to be back as soon as possible. I’m definitely excited to get back. I think the whole team is excited to play together again and go on another run.” –O.G. Anunoby on returning prior to the playoffs

Anunoby was a huge contributor for the Knicks as soon as he was traded to the team from the Toronto Raptors on January 1st. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds on his new team, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor. He put up a plus-252, the most for any NBA player in his first 14 games with a new team since 1996.

Robinson’s Return for Knicks

Mitchell Robinson is also expected to return this season

Mitchell Robinson appears to be second in line when it comes to returning to play. The 25-year-old center appeared to be “normal” during practice, and has not encountered any setbacks in his return program.

“Mitch looks good. He told me to tell everyone that. He’s making steady progress. But he hasn’t had contact or anything like that. It’s just the normal progression that he’s making. Shooting and that sort of stuff. You can script a little bit with him. And that’s where we are with that.” – Tom Thibodeau regarding Mitchell Robinson

Robinson has proven to be a valuable defensive force for the Knicks this season, when he has played. The team’s defense has worsened without him in the lineup, but he will be traveling with the team out west, which is a good sign for them – though he will not yet be able to play. The hope is that Robinson could return for the playoffs or possibly prior.

Concerns for Julius Randle

Randle’s comeback is taking longer than expected, raising concerns

Sights are less clear in regard to Julius Randle’s return. He is traveling with the team on the Western road trip, which is a good sign when it comes to his health.

However, he has not yet been cleared for contact, meaning that he has only been practicing taking shots and not actually engaging in physical contact with others.

“Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson also going to travel with the Knicks on the West Coast trip, which is also a good sign for those two. But with Randle, you know he had been doing everything except taking contact, everything that Anunoby had been doing prior to taking contact for a long time, and Randall hasn't been cleared yet for contact, and there is some concern about why it is taking so long.” – SNY reporter Ian Begley

According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, this is something Anunoby has already been doing for weeks. Therefore, it may be several more weeks before Randle can return, as he still needs to be cleared for contact. This could put the Knicks’ aspirations in jeopardy as the playoffs begin in under six weeks.

Last week, former Knicks general manager Scott Perry raised concerns regarding Randle’s injury and return. He stated that last year Randle was not the same in the playoffs due to playing through injuries, and fears the same could happen again this season if not careful, as he said on ESPN's NBA Today.

“Randle had missed all of the offseason with ankle surgery and we saw how long it took him to get back acclimated to start the season. There were calls for him to be traded because he started so slowly. The same thing happened in my last year in New York. He got injured in the last five games of the regular season after having a fantastic regular season and struggled in the playoffs because he never could get his rhythm back exactly. So that is going to be key here for the Knicks that he gets back to get that.” – Former Knicks GM Scott Perry

Randle played through an injured ankle last postseason, and it hindered his performance. Now that the injury is regarding the shoulder, it will be a lot harder to play through, and the Knicks seek to avoid Randle having to do so by ensuring he is fully healthy prior to returning.

But as a sacrifice, he will miss more playing time.

In 46 games this season, Randle is averaging 24 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists. This output has proven valuable for the Knicks, and they have indeed suffered without him.

Whether Randle will be cleared to play by the playoffs will have a major impact on how far the Knicks run becomes. It also becomes important as the Knicks seek to avoid falling into the play-in tournament. They currently sit in fourth place in the East, but the race is becoming evermore tighter.