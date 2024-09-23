Ex-heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis has praised Daniel Dubois and said he "deserves to be the heavyweight champion of the world" after his dominant victory over fellow Brit Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, the 21st of September.

Lewis, no stranger to winning title fights himself, watched ringside as Dubois took reign of the bout from the first seconds and never gave AJ a chance, knocking his opponent down four times in five rounds, sealing his fate with a devastating right-hand strike to the chin. It meant that Dubois defended his heavyweight IBF belt for the first time, while Joshua failed to become heavyweight champ for the third time, much to the shock of all.

Lewis was both full of praise for Dubois' performance, but also critical of Joshua's. He instantly realised from Joshua's stance that the pre-fight favourite was not ready to handle Dynamite's power, and found himself disappointed by the older Brit's poor display.

Lennox Lewis' Analysis of Joshua vs Dubois

Lewis spotted AJ's mistake very early on

"One guy showed up for the fight, the other guy didn’t. When he [Joshua] got in there, his stance was wrong because his chin was up. He was open for that right hand. You can’t be chin up against a good puncher. Daniel Dubois is a puncher, and he proved it tonight. Every shot he hit, Joshua went down. Daniel Dubois did the work to get there, he deserves to be the heavyweight champion of the world. He performed well.”

Lewis' analysis was spot on, as expected by someone who was the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the three-belt era back in 1999. His thoughts were also backed up by journalist Steve Bunce, who was sitting next to Lewis for the fight. He mentioned on the Five Live Boxing podcast that the former boxer had noticed Joshua's peculiar stance almost immediately.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois punch stats Fighter Total punches Total jabs Power punches Anthony Joshua 32/117 18/82 14/35 27.4% 22% 40% Daniel Dubois 79/196 30/100 49/96 40.3% 30% 51%

Bunce said: "I was sitting with Lennox Lewis, and he said after four of five seconds, 'what's his chin doing there?' And that was before a punch had been thrown."

What Next For Anthony Joshua

It's another devastating defeat for AJ

While Dubois can bask in his greatest victory to date, question marks are seemingly the only thing on the horizon for Joshua. The loss to the younger fighter means that he has lost a chance to put himself as the next opponent of the winner between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury's second bout for the remaining world heavyweight belts. Not only that, however, but with age against him, 35 next October, people are starting to question if we are witnessing the end of AJ's career come closer and closer.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua landed just 32 punches, while Daniel Dubois landed 79.

For now, though, the thoughts don't seem to be in the Watford-born boxer's mind. He assured all listening that he's not done at the top level of the sport, and he will continue to fight back to the top.