Highlights Jake Paul's next match, a boxing exhibition involving Mike Tyson, takes place this summer.

Heavyweight great Lennox Lewis believes the rules in place will protect Paul.

As Netflix is broadcasting the event, there is a suggestion it could become the most-watched show in boxing history.

Jake Paul has been a polarizing figure since he burst onto the combat sports scene in 2020.

The YouTube star shook up the boxing world with his arrogant style and choices of opponents. But, while his events come with a lot of pomp and circumstance, nobody can deny the 27-year old’s dedication to his craft.

Paul has stated tirelessly that he wants to be a legitimate world champion one day, as well as face one of today's great pound-for-pound boxers — Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

As of today, it’s a pipe dream, but 'The Problem Child' firmly believes he will manifest these events into reality.

However, standing in front of Paul, for an upcoming bout on July 20, is a former world champion, Mike Tyson.

One of Tyson’s former opponents was caught on camera saying that he believes that the bout’s specific rule set is a blessing in disguise for Paul’s health.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul

Reaction was mixed when news of Paul and Tyson's bout was announced.

Tyson will be 58 when they are finally in the ring together and is hardly optimum preparation of Paul indeed has grand aspirations to challenge for a world championship one day.

But there is little question it will be a big event as it's held at AT&T stadium, one of America’s largest venues, with the capacity to hold approximately 100,000 fans.

Paul didn’t stop at booking a large arena either. The “Problem Child” is piggybacking off of his partnership with Netflix to air the fight. The world’s number one subscription-based streaming platform has a whopping 280 million subscribers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson's last official fight was against Kevin McBride in 2005 but the famous fighter got finished in six rounds.

Wise Words From Lennox Lewis?

Lewis Believes That The Rules In Place Protect Jake Paul From Injury

Widely regarded as one of the top heavyweights of all-time, Lennox Lewis has the respect of the entire fight community for his work in the ring and as an ambassador for the sport.

The ruleset, which you can see below, caught the former fighter's attention:

Lewis also once fought Tyson 22 years ago, bearing him by knockout.

And Lewis sees this custom rule-set as a way to protect the inexperienced Paul from injury.

He told TMZ Sports:

I would feel really bad for Jake Paul. I don’t want him to get hurt. It’s going to be a great fight.

Because of the platform on Netflix, there is a suggestion within media that the Paul-Tyson match could be the most watched boxing event in the sport's history.

"I think this will be an event unlike any other," broadcaster Chris Mannix said last month on the Rich Eisen Show.

"I think this has the potential to be the most-viewed boxing event ever. I could easily see this fight attracting 100 million viewers.

"Regardless of what you think of what this fight is in the ring, the audience for this is going to be absolutely massive."