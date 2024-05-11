Highlights Lennox Lewis has thrown down a three-fight challenge to Tyson Fury.

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lewis believes that Fury will be an all-time great with three wins.

'The Gypsy King' must start by defeating Oleksandr Usyk next weekend.

Tyson Fury has been warned that he still has plenty left to achieve in his career if he wants to go down as an all-time great of the heavyweight division. 'The Gypsy King' could become the first man to unify the weight class since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he faces Oleksandr Usyk next weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - and Lewis has thrown down a set of challenges to his fellow Brit ahead of the bout.

Both Fury and Usyk are battling to create history on the 18th of May, but Lewis doesn't believe that the 35-year-old Morecambe man will be able to call himself one of the best ever even if he wins. To truly establish himself as the greatest heavyweight on the planet, Lennox wants Fury to push himself even further.

Lennox Lewis Wants Tyson Fury to Achieve 3 Goals Before Retirement

The lineal heavyweight champion can still strengthen his legacy, says Lewis

No matter how he fares against Usyk, Fury will go down as one of the great characters in the history of the sport. Aside from his sublime boxing ability, the towering heavyweight has a unique charisma that few can match. In terms of raw achievements, though, Lewis claims that Fury still has some way to go to better his own achievements.

Lewis retired in 2003, having defeated ring legends such as Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson before he eventually hung up his gloves. He told Boxing Scene: "Once I was undisputed champion, I could rest. I even waited for [Mike] Tyson so there will be no argument about who will be the best in this era. I didn’t want anyone to be sitting in the barbers having an argument saying, ‘Who was the best? Tyson, Holyfield or Lewis? I ended my career showing the whole world that I am the best of that era."

According to Lewis, the first step on Fury's road to immortality should be to defeat Usyk next weekend. However, even if he is successful, he must then repeat the dose in their contractually obligated rematch to leave no doubt as to the better man is.

Related Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk PPV Prices Revealed The long-awaited heavyweight unification showdown takes place on the 18th of May.

"If it is a fight that lasts the full 12 rounds, and we are seeing some great boxing and great fighting and great tactics being used then we would love to see it again. To see if the other guy wasn’t right, didn’t do the right thing or if there is a way for him to come back."

However, even if Fury outlasts Usyk twice, Lewis still believes there is one final hurdle that Tyson needs to overcome - in the form of his arch-rival Anthony Joshua.

"He does need to fight him [Joshua] because it is a British thing. I’m sure the British fans want to see that matchup. Throughout history that has always been the plan. There’s always a big British fight between two enormous heavyweights."

If Fury can deliver three straight victories against the toughest competition of the modern era, his legacy will be completely secure. It's a tough ask even for a man of his talents. The journey to answer Lewis' challenge begins in just seven days' time in Saudi Arabia.