Lennox Lewis’ choice for the hardest puncher he’s ever encountered may come as a surprise to many.

Regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, Lewis became the undisputed champion during his illustrious career. After securing Olympic gold in 1988, Lewis went on an incredible run, capturing the heavyweight title multiple times and claiming victories over the likes of boxing legends Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson.

Over the course of his career, Lewis was forced to avenge earlier knockout defeats, making a strong comeback with decisive wins in rematches against Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman. Despite these losses, Lewis didn't name either McCall or Rahman as the hardest puncher he ever faced. Instead, that accolade goes to Shannon Briggs, the man Lewis defeated at the Boardwalk Convention Center in Atlantic City in March 1998.