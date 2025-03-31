Lennox Lewis has faced many legendary boxers in his storied and decorated career, naming a fellow undisputed heavyweight champion as the toughest opponent he ever faced inside the ring.

A former Olympic gold medalist and world champion on multiple occasions in a career that ended with a record of 41-1-2, the Brit fought against the likes of 'Iron' Mike Tyson, Shannon 'the Cannon' Briggs, and Ukrainian icon Vitali Klitschko, and came out on top.

Yet, it wouldn't come as a surprise that the man he picked as his toughest opponent would be the USA's Evander Holyfield, a legendary boxer in his own right who was not only an undisputed champion of the heavyweight class, but also in the cruiserweight class. Having said that, however, Lewis himself revealed that people were always shocked when he named Holyfield as his toughest opponent ever.

The pair clashed on two occasions in 1999, as both were vying to take each other's belts to become the undisputed heavyweight top dog. The first bout ended in a split decision draw before the second fight also went the full 12 rounds, though, it ended with a unanimous decision in favour of Lewis, making him the last undisputed heavyweight champion for 25 years, until Oleksandr Usyk matched the feat in the four-belt era (only IBF, WBA, and WBC for Lewis, the WBO was not recognised until 2004).

While their fights were truly legendary, Lewis did give some insight about his choice some time ago, talking on his Instagram account about how people would often be surprised that he singled out 'The Real Deal', but that his similar background at both amateur and professional levels served him well.

What Lennox Lewis Has Said About Toughest Opponent Ever

He was very respectful about his former opponent