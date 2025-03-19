Boxing legend and former undisputed heavyweight champion, Lennox Lewis, has shed light on who he would never have wanted to face off against in the ring during his career.

In an interview with The Ring, the British-Canadian revealed he would have been unwilling to fight the former two-time heavyweight champion and American boxing icon, George Foreman, if a fight was ever on the table.

A fight between Lewis and Foreman may have been strongly proposed in the late 90s had Foreman not been awarded a loss in his fight with Shannon Briggs in 1997. The majority-decision win by Briggs, which saw him secure the lineal heavyweight crown from Foreman, is regarded as one of the worst-scored boxing bouts in history. This proved to be the last time Foreman entered the ring as he called it quits on his boxing career and a proposed comeback fight with Larry Holmes in 1999 fell through.

Why Lennox Lewis Didn't Want The Fight

It was deemed lose-lose for him