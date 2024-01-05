Highlights Lennox Lewis has slammed Anthony Joshua for taking "gimme fights" and has called for him to face genuine competition.

Lewis criticised Joshua's recent opponents, saying they don't earn him respect or prove his skill.

The heavyweight legend has suggested that AJ should fight Zhilei Zhang next for more credibility in the heavyweight division.

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis has slammed Anthony Joshua for taking on “gimme fights” instead of chasing genuine competition. The three-time world heavyweight champion also called on AJ's team to stop babying him as he attempts to complete a comeback after his infamous defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah back in 2022.

Speaking to Ring Magazine, Lewis pulled no punches as he gave a scathing assessment of Joshua's choice to take on Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia last month, which followed on from him taking on Robert Helenius and Jermaine Franklin.

Lennox Lewis on AJ's last three fights

Joshua has fought Franklin, Helenius, and Wallin

“Joshua lost and he came back against Franklin and Helenius. Everyone is judging him and watching him closely. I look at Joshua, and I’m like, ‘OK, he’s had a couple gimme fights, he doesn’t need any more gimme fights.’ He wants to test his skill, give him something. You cannot give scraps to a dog. This guy wants to go out there and prove himself. Allow him to, don’t baby him.

“This last guy [Wallin], I don’t know how you’re picking your [opponents]. [Joshua] sparred with him, and he beat him, so he knows how he is, and he beat him as an amateur, [his team is like] ‘this is the guy we should fight.’ No, that’s not the guy you should be fighting because you don’t get respect fighting those guys.

“He needs to be fighting guys people can say, ‘That’s a good guy. You’re back on top.’ Not a guy that has no definition, doesn’t throw any punches and sinks to body punches. To me there’s nothing gained. It’s false security. Anybody can beat these guys [and] knock ’em out, but it didn’t do anything for you. Gain is when you conquer.”

And Lewis clearly has candidates in mind for Joshua to prove his chops against.

Lennox Lewis wants to see AJ vs Zhilei Zhang

Zhang is coming off the back of back-to-back wins over Joe Joyce

“Be a conqueror, beat the guy that beat your fellow Englishman Joe Joyce,” he said, referring to World Boxing Organisation interim heavyweight Zhilei Zhang. “The only new name is Frank Sanchez, that’s a good fight for him.”

Related The 10 greatest boxers in the world in 2023 It's the end of the year and Ring Magazine's final top 10 P4P list has been released.

Sanchez would indeed be an interesting opponent for Anthony Joshua, having held the North American Boxing Organisation heavyweight title since 2019. Junior Fa became his latest victim on the undercard at Riyadh's 'Day of Reckoning' just before Christmas, falling to a seventh-round knockout from the Cuban-American.

But, for Lennox Lewis, AJ would be better served going after the biggest names in the sport, rather than challenging relative up-and-comers, and right now, Zhang poses one of the most interesting propositions.

“The problem now is that he’s going to be boxing the guys who are coming up, but his main competitors for more credibility are now Fury and Zhang. For me, boxing the guys who were coming up when I was there, I didn’t want that. I wanted guys who I could sink my teeth into, guys who would get me somewhere. Right now, [Joshua] is basically there waiting for a chance. They’re saying he’s got to keep busy, but I’m like, this guy was supposed to be boxing for the championships a long time ago.”

Anthony Joshua & Zhilei Zhang's boxing records (as of 05/01/24) Boxer Fights Wins Draws Losses Anthony Joshua 30 27 0 3 Zhilei Zhang 28 26 1 1 All stats provided by BoxRec

Whether Anthony Joshua feels ready to go after his most established colleagues just yet is unclear, but the prospect of a fight between the two-time former unified world heavyweight champion and Zhilei Zhang would be a fight for the ages.

And should the clash come to fruition, you can bet that Tom Aspinall would reconsider his views on the current state of boxing. The UFC superstar previously bemoaned the “absolutely terrible” lack of evenly-matched fights, saying: “The top guys in the world, and none of them are fighting each other? What is this?”

Zhang vs AJ would go some way to changing that, but that is still a long, long way from being made official.