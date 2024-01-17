Highlights Lennox Lewis believes that the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight will not add any credibility to AJ's resume.

Lewis has also questioned the value of Joshua beating someone in only his second heavyweight fight, stating that a loss would be a disaster.

Lewis is, however, looking forward to welcoming Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk to the "Undisputed club" and believes Fury has the advantage.

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis has weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou, suggesting that the bout will add ‘zero credibility’ to AJ's resume.

In a press conference this past Monday in London, England, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou came face-to-face for the first time to officially confirm their blockbuster bout set for the 8th of March 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This huge fight is set to take place just a matter of weeks after Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk in another massive heavyweight clash on the 17th of February. It was revealed during the Joshua vs Ngannou press conference that the winners of these two bouts will go on to face each other later this year to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Doubts over Francis Ngannou's belonging at the top table

He's only had one boxing fight so far, so questions have been raised

While Fury, Usyk, and Joshua have all earned their reputations as the best boxers currently in the heavyweight division, many fans have questioned the credibility of Ngannou being in the mix, having only ever competed in one boxing match to date.

After making the transition from the UFC, Ngannou impressed in his debut fight against Fury late last year, but ultimately lost the bout via split decision. But now, the Cameroonian fighter, who currently has a 0-1 record, could theoretically be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion after just three career fights.

Lennox Lewis also raises questions over the fight

Following the announcement of Joshua vs Ngannou, Lennox Lewis, a former undisputed heavyweight champion in his own right, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the fight.

"IMO, this fight adds ZERO credibility to AJ’s resume. He’s SUPPOSED to win this fight and when he does, what does he gain or learn by beating someone in his second HW fight? If he loses, then it’s an absolute disaster. The same stood for Fury, and it almost cost him everything."

Lewis also shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk potentially joining him in the ‘undisputed club,’ as well as offering a prediction for the upcoming fight.

“For the record, I’m looking forward to welcoming Fury or Usyk to the Undisputed club. Glad they have decided to chase history. Should be a great fight. A good big un’ beats a good little un’… Advantage Fury.”

Following Lewis' social media outburst regarding AJ vs Ngannou, which has caused quite a stir among boxing fans, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn sarcastically responded to his remarks, stating: “Listen in to yesterday… the winner fights the winner of Fury v Usyk for Undisputed and when AJ joins your club I know you will be delighted for him.”