Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder are two of the most dangerous punchers boxing has ever seen, that there is no doubt. However, one of the biggest heavyweight boxing questions is; who would win in their prime between Iron Mike and the Bronze Bomber?

You don’t think of heavyweight boxers and not think of Mike Tyson. At just 20 years old, he became the world champion, the youngest in the sport's history. The power and the speed he punched at earned him stoppages in his first 19 wins.

In today's era, meanwhile, it has been Deontay Wilder who made a name for himself as the division's biggest knockout artist. The Bronze Bomber has lost his last two fights, and four of his last five, but in his prime, he was arguably the most devastating knockout artist in history. Only one of Wilder's 43 wins has come via decision, that's how explosive he is and has been.

Deontay Wilder Claimed He'd Knock Out Prime Mike Tyson

The Bronze Bomber, during his peak, was convinced he'd win the superfight