Boxing great Lennox Lewis has revealed how exactly he would have beaten Oleksandr Usyk if the two were battling it out in the same era for the heavyweight gold.

The 59-year-old was the last man to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world until Usyk beat Tyson Fury the first time around back in May of this year. The Ukrainian wrote his name into the history books of the sport when he beat the Gypsy King, despite the fact he then relinquished the WBC championship just weeks after winning it, so that he could rematch Fury later in the year. As we now know, Usyk won that rematch via unanimous decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, extending his undefeated streak and continuing his dominance of today's heavyweight division.

Lennox Lewis & Oleksandr Usyk's pro records (as of 31/12/24) Lennox Lewis Oleksandr Usyk Fights 44 23 Wins 41 23 Losses 2 0 Draws 1 0

Usyk had stampeded his way through the British boxing scene, beating Anthony Joshua twice, as well as Fury twice, Daniel Dubois, Derek Chisora, and Tony Bellew.

Recently, however, Fight Hub TV shared a clip in which Lewis was asked how he would have gone about beating Usyk, and his response was almost instant, suggesting he knew very well how he'd get the job done.

Lennox Lewis Knows How He'd Beat Oleksandr Usyk

The uppercut is seemingly the key to beating the Ukrainian

Lewis replied: “I would throw a good uppercut, because he’s susceptible to a good uppercut and I throw a mean uppercut and that’s how I would definitely fight the fight.”

Lennox Lewis won 41 of his 44 professional fights, with 32 of them coming by way of knockout. On his list of victories are names like Vitali Klitschko, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, and Frank Bruno.

Lennox Lewis on Usyk's Ability to Take a Body Shot

It's been said that the heavyweight champion is weak in the body