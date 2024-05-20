Highlights Tyson Fury lost for the first time as a professional when he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' was nearly stopped in the ninth round in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lennox Lewis has shared his ringside reaction to the fight and criticised Fury's tactics.

The undisputed heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk saw a fighter unify the division for the first time since 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield, with Lewis himself going through the full range of emotions while ringside at Kingdom Arena in Ringside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After an absorbing 12-round affair, it was Usyk who took home all of the heavyweight gold after being awarded a split decision win on the scorecards. However, the bout very nearly didn't go the distance.

The course of the fight changed dramatically in the ninth round, with Fury needing to slump against the ring ropes to keep himself off the canvas after being hit with a barrage of heavy shots by his opponent. It was pure drama - and Lewis' son captured it all from their front-row seats.

In footage that Lewis shared to social media, both the former undisputed heavyweight champion look in a state of disbelief at what is unfolding before them, before the camera pans to Amir Khan and Evander Holyfield who were equally stunned.

The giant heavyweight never truly recovered

Lewis' caption read: "THIS was my first reaction to Round 9 of the Fury-Usyk undisputed heavyweight bout on Saturday. Hats off to both fighters for daring to chase history. Congrats to Usyk on a historic win and hats off to Turki Alalshikh for the vision and will to finally make an undisputed champion possible in the heavyweight division for nearly 25 years."

However, as much as the 58-year-old enjoyed the fight, he was highly critical of Fury’s tactics and mentality during the fight, arguing that his fellow Brit needed to do much more on the night.

Speaking to DAZN, Lewis said: "Fury was boxing like he won the fight. No boxer can judge and say they won the fight. Every time a round was close, they should look at it like a loss."

Fury questioned the judges' scorecards after the fight and believed he was ahead going into the 12th round. "I was having fun in there. I was playing around. I was loving it. I thought I was bossing the fight. If my corner would have said in the final round, go out and finish it, I would have - but we all thought we were up. In the first six rounds, he maybe nicked one of them. It was close and I tried my best. I came up short."

A rematch between the pair was included in the contract for this first bout. Saudi boxing chiefs have already pencilled the rematch in for October, but both Fury and Usyk may need more than five months to recover from a gruelling battle this past weekend.