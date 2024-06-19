Highlights Lennox Lewis retired back in 2003, but would be open to a ring return to face Jake Paul.

Lewis believes Mike Tyson will defeat the social media star when they meet in November.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion beat Tyson himself in 2002.

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis has expressed his desire to return to the ring against Jake Paul once the 27-year-old has settled the score with Mike Tyson later this year. The former undisputed heavyweight champion retired with an impressive 41-2-1 record in 2003, decimating the majority of his opponents along the way.

His last bout came against a 30-year-old Vitali Klitschko, defeating the Ukrainian by technical knockout in the sixth round. Lewis retired as a reigning champion after that fight, but has never fully closed the door on a return to the ring.

As one of his former opponents, Mike Tyson, prepares to meet Paul in a money-spinning clash in November, Lewis has indicated that he would be open to facing 'The Problem Child' himself.

Lennox Lewis Speaks About A Potential Fight With Jake Paul

The Brit has been retired since 2003

In a recent interview with Fox 29 Philadelphia, Lennox was asked if he would consider facing the winner of Tyson vs Paul. His response was emphatic.

"That’s a good question. I hope that Tyson saves a little bit of Jake Paul for me."

Paul and Tyson were initially set to do battle in a fully professional contest on the 20th of July, but their fight was pushed back to November after the latter had an ulcer flare-up on a recent flight to Los Angeles. While there may be a huge age gap (31 years to be exact) between the duo, Lewis has backed his former rival to beat Paul, stating that the novice boxer is ‘not a true fighter’.

"Mike Tyson’s gonna win. Mike Tyson’s not that old. Don’t take him too softly. We’re one year apart," Lewis said. "You can fight somebody like that and do well because the person you’re fighting is not a true fighter and there’s a hundred things that you’ve forgotten he’s learning.

“[The age] will be a little bit of a determining factor if the fight goes on too long, but if they get close and Mike Tyson comes with his 10-second combination, if one of those punches catches him he’s definitely gonna go down."

Lennox of all people knows what it’s like to go one-on-one with ‘Iron’ Mike, as he successfully defended his WBC and IBF heavyweight crowns against Tyson in 2002, which also was the last time the New York native challenged for a world title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lennox Lewis defeated every man he stepped into during his career, avenging his two losses to Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman in rematches.

Tyson historically got off to a pretty good start but by the fourth round, Lewis found his rhythm and began working over his American counterpart. In the eighth round, the Brit nailed Tyson with a left uppercut, sending him to the mat, before a straight right shortly after put the heavyweight legend down for the count.

The performance saw Lewis awarded The Ring Magazine’s Knockout of the Year award, while Tyson continued to fight on for three more years, without ever threatening to recapture the form that once made him one of the most feared men on the planet.

Of course, it's not 2002 anymore, but Lewis seemingly would still back himself to get the better of Paul in the boxing ring. It's an unlikely fight on paper, but then the same would have been said about Tyson vs Paul at the start of 2024.