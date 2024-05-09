Highlights Lennox Lewis has issued a major warning to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of his showdown with Tyson Fury.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion believes 'The Gypsy King' will be at his best against the Ukrainian.

Recent images have emerged of Fury's physique, which shows just how seriously he's taking the fight.

Lennox Lewis has claimed that Tyson Fury will be at his best against Oleksandr Usyk, with the pair expected to go head-to-head in Saudi Arabia next week.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career with the fight finally confirmed. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all in Saudi Arabia next weekend. The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches.

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lewis in 1999 when he defeated Evander Holyfield. The 58-year-old is confident that Fury can get the job done against Usyk.

Lennox Lewis Issues Warning to Oleksandr Usyk

The former professional boxer is full of praise for Fury

Despite his disappointing outing inside the ring last time, Fury will be desperate to show the world why he's the best heavyweight on the planet against the Ukrainian.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Lewis is confident 'The Gypsy King' will head into the clash with Usyk a lot more confident and believes the Brit will be 'focused and willing.'

"Tyson Fury's not no easy fight for anybody. He's elusive, he moves well, he boxes from both sides. For any boxer it's gonna take a while to figure out. "Also, the height difference is a problem, 6ft 9ins, it's not an easy fight for anybody. And he [Usyk] is not gonna get the fat Tyson Fury, he's gonna get the focused guy. The guy that don't have a belly, don't have love handles, is ready, focused and willing."

Heading into the monumental heavyweight clash, Fury appears to be in the shape of his life. In a recent post to Instagram, the Englishman looks leaner than ever, flexing his muscles and physique.

Possessing a much more muscular figure that is usually associated with boxing, it shows just how seriously he's taking the fight with Usyk.

The Former Heavyweight Champion Reflects on Fury's Fight with Ngannou

Lewis believes Fury didn't take the fight seriously

Eyebrows were raised after the Ngannou fight, with many now wondering if Fury is past his prime. However, Lewis insists that the 35-year-old didn't take the fight seriously.

"I think it was a bad day at the office. He didn't take the fight as seriously as he should've,'' he said. "That was just basically a wake-up call for him.

"A wake-up call to say, 'Hey, get in shape, this guy hasn't had any fights and you let him real close to you.' So I think mentally that kind of bothered him for a bit, because if you look at him now, he's in great shape.

"Weeks before the fight, he's in great shape. That's telling me that he's taking the fight serious and we're gonna have a great fight...

"It was a wake-up call for him, he wasn't as serious as he should've been for that fight. He actually needed that to wake him up. I gave him heck, a lot of people gave him heck, and now he's focused."