Manchester United were humbled at home against Brighton and Hove Albion, losing 3-1 in the Premier League. The Red Devils now sit 13th on the table on 26 points after 22 games.

Yankuba Minteh struck an opener for the Seagulls before Bruno Fernandes' penalty levelled the scores before half-time. After the break, the away team took control of the game, though, as Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter netted – thanks to some questionable goalkeeping from Andre Onana – to seal all three points.

It was a tough day at the office for everyone, and the backline in particular looked vulnerable. The usually assured Noussair Mazraoui, for instance, looked out of sorts on the day.

Perhaps feeling the strain, summer signing Leny Yoro found himself entangled in a little clash towards the end of the game. Indeed, in the dying embers of injury time, he was involved in a minor spat with Brighton winger Solly March.

The two pushed one another and exchanged some words, no doubt unfriendly. The clash was not the most eye-catching and usually would not make headlines.

However, this was perhaps the first time supporters have got to see how fierce Yoro can be on the pitch – an attribute most Premier League defenders need to have if they are to thrive.

However, the teenager looked remarkably timid during the exchange. While fellow Man United men such as Nemanja Vidic, Jaap Stam and Roy Keane will go down as some of the most intimidating men in Premier League history, it does not look as though Yoro possesses that gene.

Of course, defenders don't necessarily need to put on a show in that sense. William Saliba at Arsenal is very much the ice compared to Gabriel's fire in their impressive partnership, but it is interesting to note just how unconvincing Yoro appeared in the heat of the moment.

Speaking after the game, manager Ruben Amorim described his side as "the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United." With that in mind, he will be hoping for his players to show a bit of fight in response as they look to restore pride in the coming weeks.

While he may be able to respond in other ways, it doesn't feel as though Yoro is going to be the most ferocious defender. Of course, he is still 19, and so shouldn't be expected to be a leader just yet, but it's still interesting to note his more timid approach to the confrontation.

Upon seeing the clip, fans online noted: "He simply doesn’t have it." Another said: "Bro got bullied by Solly March." While a third concluded: "Least intimidating player I have ever seen."