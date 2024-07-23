Highlights Both Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements as they look to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season next month.

Leny Yoro has been signed by United and Riccardo Calafiori has been targeted by Arsenal.

Calafiori's numbers make for impressive reading, although Yoro's statistics at 18 are also very noteworthy.

In the past seven days, both Manchester United and Arsenal have sought to bring in defensive reinforcements. While the Red Devils snatched Leny Yoro from the jaws of defeat when they beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to his signature, the Gunners made a swift beeline towards Italy's Riccardo Calafiori after the young Bologna defender impressed in his performances at EURO 2024.

As they join the Premier League giants with less than four weeks before the opening round of fixtures, both defenders come to England with great expectations. For United, they must steady the ship after crashing into their worst league finish since the 1992 rebranding last season, and the onus is naturally placed on their newest signing to be the one to stabilise their backline.

Meanwhile, after two near-misses with glory, Mikel Arteta will feel he needs to win it all next season to show for the Gunners' progression. So far, while they have proven to be real title contenders, Arsenal have been unable to topple Manchester City, but Calafiori's signing will be made with the intent of finally achieving their ultimate aim of winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Because of these similarly-high ambitions, now is the opportune time to take a closer look at the two top-rated pieces of business so far, and assess which one could have a greater impact on their club's contrasting goals.

Defensive Stats

Calafiori is the superior defender

The one concern that United fans will have surrounding Yoro is that they haven't properly seen the 18-year-old play yet. While Premier League fans will be well aware of the talent that Calafiori possesses after he availed himself as a diamond in the rough in Italy's EURO 2024 adventure, nobody can be quite so sure that his United counterpart will be able to cut it in England.

Worries such as this are only intensified when the pair's defensive statistics are put side-by-side. Of the seven categories listed below, Arsenal's new man outshines Yoro in all but two statistics - albeit, including the all-important ground duel success rate. With Calafiori coming out on top in aerial duels won, aerial duel success rate, ground duels won, interceptions, and ball recoveries, it can be quite easily assessed that he is the superior defender.

However, for the most part, both defenders do highlight good, well-rounded stats, even if it's Arsenal's acquisition who stands out more. The slight anomaly, though, is how poor Yoro's aerial prowess fares. He stands at 6ft3in, but with an average of 1.6 duel wins per 90 and a 64.79% success rate, there appears to be lots of room to improve for the teenage prospect in that area. Given that he will likely be joined by 5ft9in Argentine Lisandro Martinez in the heart of defence, United fans might be biting their nails at every set-piece next season.

Leny Yoro vs Riccardo Calafiori - 23/24 defensive stats (per 90) Statistic (per 90) Leny Yoro Riccardo Calafiori Aerial Duels Won 1.6 2.4 Aerial Duel Success (%) 64.79 71.43 Ground Duels Won 2 3.4 Ground Duel Success (%) 61.05 58.39 Clearances 3.3 2.9 Interceptions 1.3 2 Ball Recoveries 4.2 7.5

Passing Stats

Yoro exhibits accuracy while Calafiori flaunts transitional intent

After last season's defensive woes, which saw the likes of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire struggle to complete their passes and invite pressure on Andre Onana's goal, United clearly wanted to invest in a confident ball-playing defender this summer. Through Yoro, they have achieved this, as evidenced by the Frenchman's pass accuracy of 92.16% last season.

This passing accuracy eclipses most of the current Premier League defenders. However, whereas he delivers with precision, he fails in intent. With fewer forward passes, long passes, and through balls than Calafiori, it is transparent that Yoro is a little bit more conservative than his rivals.

Of course, this isn't always a bad thing, particularly after the Red Devils had to reel in fear every time one of their defenders had the ball last season. Alongside the line-breaking Martinez, Yoro could complement his partner well. But, as for Arsenal fans, they will be delighted with the results of Calafiori's passing comparisons, as he looks to fit perfectly alongside other ball-playing defenders such as William Saliba and Ben White.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Last season, Calafiori finished in the 89th percentile for successful take-ons in the Serie A.

Leny Yoro vs Riccardo Calafiori - 23/24 passing stats (per 90) Statistic (per 90) Leny Yoro Riccardo Calafiori Passing Accuracy (%) 92.16 89.9 Long Passes Completed 2.8 3 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 52.26 62.3 Through Balls 0 0.1 Forward Passes Completed 17.5 21

Verdict

Calafiori is far better but has age on his side

With age and experience on his side, there was only realistically going to be one winner. Calafiori wowed fans from all corners of the globe at this year's European Championship, and he could continue this in fine fettle once the Premier League gets underway.

In all, he beat his Man United equivalent in eight of the 11 categories, which will come as positive reading for Arsenal fans, who already own one of the best defensive units in the division, especially with Jurrien Timber's return also feeling like a new signing in itself.

Of course, it's also too early to call how well Yoro will do in a United backline that struggled last season. The jury is still out on Erik ten Hag, and relying on an 18-year-old to take the Red Devils from an eighth-placed finish to where they want to be is risky business. The ex-Lille defender only has one full season of first-team experience, but the glaring positive is that he is comparable to those older than him, even if he's still a few strides behind those who have been doing it for years.