Highlights Manchester United consider Lille defender Leny Yoro as their 'dream target' this summer.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Yoro, but he prioritises a move to Real Madrid.

Man United are considering several names to replace Raphael Varane at centre-back.

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is a ‘dream target’ for Manchester United this summer, but Real Madrid are still ‘big’ favourites to sign the promising 18-year-old, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Man United are considering several names in their centre-back search this summer as the Red Devils look to replace Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer following his contract expiry.

Erik ten Hag’s side seem to be prioritising signing a new defensive partner for Lisandro Martinez as they eye Yoro as a long-term replacement for Varane.

Romano suggests Yoro is wanted by several top European clubs this summer – Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also following his situation closely.

All three clubs are currently on hold as Yoro awaits his dream move to Real Madrid. According to Romano, the Frenchman is giving ‘total priority’ to the European champions this summer.

Yoro, who has a year left on his current deal with Lille, impressed in Ligue 1 last season, helping the club to qualify for the Champions League.

Earlier this year, ex-Lille manager Paulo Fonseca predicted that Yoro ‘will be at one of the best clubs in Europe’ next season, as he became a guaranteed starter under the Portuguese manager.

Bremer on Man United’s Shortlist

Real Madrid remain favourites for Yoro

Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, suggested that Man United are considering multiple options at centre-back this transfer window, including Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, while Yoro remains a ‘dream target’ for the Red Devils:

“Bremer remains the name they have on the shortlist, for sure. Leny Yoro is a dream target for Manchester United, also the same for Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. “All three clubs are still there trying to understand if something happens between Real Madrid and Lille but the reality is that the player is waiting for Real Madrid. “The player is giving total priority to Real Madrid. He wants to go to Real Madrid, and so they remain the big favourites in this story. The only way for other clubs to enter is in case the deal collapses between Real Madrid and Lille.”

GMS have previously reported that Liverpool eye Yoro as a successor for Virgil van Dijk – the Reds could lose their captain for free next year as he is approaching the final year of his contract.

Yoro, after featuring in 32 league matches for Lille last season, is anticipating a busy summer ahead – he was selected by manager Thierry Henry to represent France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The talented Frenchman - lauded as a "11/10 talent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - was second in minutes played in Ligue 1 for Lille last season, only behind goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who is also set to feature in France’s Olympics squad.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Matthijs De Ligt ‘Discussed’ at Man United

Bayern could allow the 24-year-old to depart

Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt as the Red Devils have discussed the 24-year-old internally, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

De Ligt, who faces an uncertain future at Bayern under new boss Vincent Kompany, is reportedly available for a summer move, along with six other stars, including Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman.

Plettenberg suggests De Ligt is one of many names discussed internally at United as Erik ten Hag is still a ‘great admirer’ of the centre-back.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-06-24.