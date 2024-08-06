Highlights Leny Yoro faces a three-month injury setback after joining Manchester United for £52.18m.

Yoro has expressed gratitude for the support post-surgery and is focused on rehabilitation.

Man United and coach Erik ten Hag have been left disappointed as Yoro's absence is a major blow.

Leny Yoro posted a determined message on social media following a devastating injury setback early in his Manchester United career. The 18-year-old defender became the Red Devils' most expensive teenage signing when he joined the club from Lille for a reported £52.18m back in July.

But after having suffered an injury in only his second outing for United, a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles during the club's pre-season tour, the Old Trafford outfit have since confirmed their worst nightmares that the teenage sensation would miss up to three months of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

A club statement released on Monday read: "Yoro’s rehabilitation starts now, and we look forward to the 18-year-old returning to fitness in around three months." It's a major blow for Man United and Erik ten Hag alike as there was plenty of excitement and buzz around his signature after the Red Devils pipped Real Madrid to his arrival.

Reflecting on his injury, Yoro has since thanked fans for their support and confirmed the operation went well in a social media post on Tuesday evening. He uploaded a series of pictures, including one of himself post-surgery, accompanied by the caption:

"This is not the start I wanted, but that's football...

"The operation went well. Thank you for your many messages of support.

"Now, time for patience and rehabilitation work.

"See you soon, stronger."

