Highlights Leny Yoro is set to become the latest big-money departure from transfer experts Lille.

The 18-year-old centre-back helped Paulo Fonseca's side finish fourth in Ligue 1 during the 2023/24 campaign.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are two of several clubs interested in the France under-23 international.

Lille have all but mastered the art of football's transfer window. The modest club from the north of France boast the third-highest profits from player sales in the last five years, only outmanoeuvred by Ajax and Benfica, two traditional breeding grounds of talent that have also amassed six European Cups between them.

Leny Yoro is the next prospect poised to command a significant sum. The 18-year-old centre-back has toppled numerous records since making his senior debut two years ago. After enjoying a stellar 2023/24 campaign at the heart of a watertight backline which helped Lille earn Champions League qualification, Yoro has attracted interest from some of the best teams in the world.

Not every player Lille have cashed in on has proven to be a successful purchase. For every Eden Hazard, there is a Nicolas Pepe. For each Victor Osimhen, cast a cautious eye over Anwar El Ghazi. Here's a closer look at Yoro, who will be hoping to replicate the ascent of Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes rather than the downward slump of Gervinho.

Career History

Latest Lille academy success story

Born in Paris' southeastern suburb Saint-Maurice, the same region that produced Juventus' commanding central midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Yoro only spent seven years in the Ile-de-France region before his family relocated to Lille. The club's revered scouting network swiftly spotted the youngster excelling at local club Villeneuve-d'Ascq Metropole, ushering him into their famed academy system before he had turned 12.

Yoro's ascent through Lille's youth teams was rapid. At the start of the 2021/22 campaign, the then-15-year-old was part of the club's under-17 side. By the end of the season, he had made his senior debut. Lille's academy chief Jean-Michel Vandamme explained how the prodigious teenager had sprinted up the ladder:

Leny is a quick learner. He wants to excel and has a real interest in analysing different situations and understanding them, while putting himself under controlled pressure.

After comfortably asserting his dominance over the junior divisions of Lille's under-19 side in the first half of the 2021/22 season, Yoro got a taste of continental football in the UEFA Youth League, the prestigious junior version of the Champions League. The towering youngster didn't concede a goal in either game he started, convincing the club's hierarchy to bump him up to the B team, which operated in the fifth tier of France's senior football pyramid.

The team chasing promotion had to do without their talented young centre-back for a crucial clash against the league leader in May 2022. Yoro was busy making his first-team debut. At 16 years and 301 days, he became the youngest Lille player to feature in Ligue 1 since 1978 when Jocelyn Gourvennec turned to Yoro after Angel Gomes was forced off in the final 12 minutes against Nice. Gourvennec would be replaced that summer by Paulo Fonseca who emerged as arguably the most important figure in Yoro's career thus far.

The Portuguese coach trusted Yoro to start against Toulouse in September 2022, but it was the 2023/24 season that proved to be his breakthrough campaign. Yoro was the only outfield player aged 18 or under to start as many as 30 games across Europe's top five leagues. Filling the void left by departing captain Jose Fonte - who is 22 years older than Yoro - Lille's latest academy starlet was integral to a team that conceded the fewest shots of any side in Ligue 1.

Finishing fourth earned Lille a spot in the newly formatted 2024/25 Champions League, but Yoro already has a taste of continental success. The defender was an enforced replacement for the injured Bafode Diakite in Lille's Europa Conference League qualifier against Croatian side HNK Rijeka in August 2023, rising off the bench to start the move which led to Edon Zhegrova's equaliser before thumping in an 89th-minute winner with a commanding header. This all-action showing is not an entirely accurate reflection of his general approach.

Leny Yoro's Landmark Debuts Competition Team Date Age Championnat National U19 Lille U19 5th September 2021 15 years, 9 months, 23 days UEFA Youth League Lille U19 20th October 2021 15 years, 11 months, 7 days National 3 (French Fifth Tier) Lille B 5th February 2022 16 years, 2 months, 23 days Ligue 1 Lille 14th May 2022 16 years, 6 months, 1 days

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro became the fourth-youngest player to start a Ligue 1 game in the 21st century when he lined up for Lille as a 16-year-old in September 2022.

Style of Play

Progressive passer for better or worse

According to his mother, Flore Baugnies, Yoro "never did anything stupid" as a child. But the centre-back's embryonic career has been littered with errors which are a direct consequence of his ambitious style. On his first Ligue 1 start in September 2022, Yoro was at fault for Toulouse's goal in a 2-1 win when he had a pass intercepted inside his own penalty area. During pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Yoro gave away a pair of penalties for rash tackles in consecutive friendlies.

Yet it is Yoro's unflinching reaction to these errors which serves as his greatest strength. Fonseca never criticised the defender for any of his missteps and always fought his corner when questioned about it by the press. The manager's confidence underscored Yoro's unshakeable faith in his own immense ability. Before Jose Fonte left the club, the former Lille captain gushed:

He is focused all the time, listens and wants to learn, remains positive even in the face of criticism. When you react like that, only good things can happen to you.

While some balls may have gone astray, Yoro's passes covered more distance than any other Lille player during the 2023/24 campaign, per FBref. The defender is more likely to hang behind his defensive partner, mopping up any loose balls with his sharp appreciation of the game and physical prowess which have earned comparisons to Arsenal's William Saliba.

Lille director Vandamme claimed that the youngster was "more on his back foot" when it came to one-on-one duels at the start of his integration into the first team. By the end of the campaign, the 6'3 centre-back boasted a highly respectable 64% aerial win rate. Another aspect of his game that has been transformed thanks to his dedication to self-improvement.

French World Cup winner Adil Rami called Yoro "the best defender in Ligue 1" in April 2024. The normally reserved Fonseca predicted that the teenager's ceiling was even higher. "It's not normal to have an 18-year-old player with this maturity and technical quality," the Portuguese coach mused. "I think and I have already said it, that he will be one of the best central defenders in France and perhaps even in Europe." As would be natural for any teenager during their first full season of senior football, Yoro experienced a drop-off in form towards the end of the campaign. But that hasn't shortened his long list of admirers.

Interested Clubs

Liverpool and Manchester United are battling it out for Yoro's signature

Yoro is a man in demand. Manchester United were one of several members of Europe's elite spotted scouting Lille's latest talent back in March 2024. Champions League winners Real Madrid and France's domestic giants Paris Saint-Germain were also part of the interested set of onlookers, while Chelsea were reportedly lining Yoro up as a replacement for the outgoing Thiago Silva.

While PSG and Chelsea appear to have fallen behind in the race for Yoro's services, Manchester United have been joined by a familiar foe. Liverpool are thought to "really like" the talented young defender. New manager Arne Slot is inheriting a side laced with youthful promise across the pitch but may require a centre-back capable of slotting into the starting XI after the confirmed departure of Joel Matip this summer.

So many sets of eyes may be overwhelming for some teenagers, but Yoro embraces the attention. In his typically unflappable style, the mature defender claimed that the extreme scrutiny he has been subjected to has no bearing on his performances:

If there are people watching, good for me and frankly, in no way does it impact me on the pitch. I play like I've always played, no matter who is watching me or will watch me. I remain the same Leny as usual on the field.

Ten Hag managed to secure his position at the helm of United and can now turn his attention to new recruits. A glut of injuries in defensive areas forced the FA Cup winners to give 36-year-old Jonny Evans 30 appearances across all competitions across the 2023/24 campaign. Even though the admirably durable Northern Ireland international is expected to extend a deal that was originally planned to last a matter of months, the squad's reinforcements have been weakened by the departure of Raphael Varane. Ten Hag is said to appreciate Yoro's talent, but can't offer the Champions League football that Real Madrid, Liverpool or even Lille can.

