Highlights Leny Yoro limped off the pitch in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal last weekend.

Man United are yet to provide an update on the severity of the 18-year-old's setback.

Yoro’s injury seems to be 'a lot more worrying', according to Melissa Reedy.

Manchester United fans 'would be right to have extra concern' about Leny Yoro’s pre-season injury, Sky Sports News reporter Melissa Reedy has said.

Personnel around the club are reportedly increasingly worried after the 18-year-old limped off the pitch in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal last weekend.

According to Reedy, Yoro’s injury seems to be 'a lot more worrying' than Rasmus Hojlund’s setback – the Dane appeared to be moving relatively freely after the match, despite coming off after an apparent hamstring injury.

Three days after the defeat to Arsenal, Yoro was seen on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot at Man United’s training base in Los Angeles.

United are expected to provide an update on the severity of the 18-year-old’s injury later this week, while manager Erik ten Hag could be left short of options at centre-back for the Red Devils’ Premier League opener against Fulham on 16 August.

With defender Lisandro Martinez yet to resume training after playing for Argentina in the 2024 Copa America, the Dutchman could be left with Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof as the only fit options for the start of the campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund ‘should be fine’

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Reedy suggested Man United fans "would be right to have extra concern" about Yoro's injury sustained in a pre-season friendly with Arsenal:

“Supporters would be right to have extra concern around Leny Yoro and the injury he sustained, because there seems to be – the feeling I get, what I can ascertain from people around the club – that it’s a lot more worrying. "Rasmus Hojlund should be fine. He’s been in good spirits; we saw him in the mixed zone afterwards, and he’s been active on social media. […] Yoro is the update to watch now.”

Despite long-standing interest from Real Madrid, Man United won the battle for Yoro earlier this month after their £59million bid was accepted by Lille ahead of the Frenchman’s contract expiry.

United have been pursuing a second centre-back this summer – Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt remains a top choice to play alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the defence next season.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

After the Red Devils saw their two bids rejected for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, they advanced in their negotiations to sign Yoro and pushed forward in discussions for De Ligt, who has already agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit.

The Dutchman is now reportedly 'waiting' for the clubs to find an agreement. Bayern continue to hold out for a guaranteed £42million fee, while United are willing to structure the deal around add-ons.

Wan-Bissaka ‘Close’ to Old Trafford Exit

Nears West Ham United switch

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with West Ham United over the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sky Sports News has reported.

The Hammers are now nearing an agreement for the 26-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his current Man United deal.

According to Sky Sports News, once Wan-Bissaka’s move is completed, Man United will proceed with the signing of Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who rejected a move to West Ham earlier this month in favour of an Old Trafford switch.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.