With Joel Matip leaving and Jarell Quansah's emergence, Liverpool need to balance adding cover while nurturing young talent in defence.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with an interest in Yoro.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year, and journalist Coralie Salle has claimed that Lille defender Leny Yoro is a target for the Reds.

With Arne Slot recently confirmed as Liverpool's new manager, replacing Jurgen Klopp, the Merseyside outfit will be looking to back the Dutch coach ahead of his first season in charge. After falling short in the Premier League title race, reinforcements will be necessary if they want to go one step further next term.

A centre-back addition could be one of Liverpool's priorities, especially with one of their current crop heading through the exit door.

Liverpool Interested in Lille's Leny Yoro

They face competition for his signature

Yoro, who has been described as a defender that is 'world-class material, is one of the brightest prospects in the game. Despite being just 18 years old, the French centre-back has been a regular for Lille this season and has shone in Ligue 1.

According to journalist Salle, Liverpool are among the sides who are interested in signing Yoro in the summer transfer window. It's understood that Real Madrid are also keen, while Paris Saint-Germain have submitted an offer to secure his signature. Lille could be forced to cash in on some of their stats before June 30th to help solve their financial situation. It's been claimed that Yoro could cost in the region of £52m.

Leny Yoro vs Jarell Quansah - Premier League stats 2023/2024 Stats Yoro Quansah Appearances 30 (2) 13 (4) Goals 2 2 Aerials Won Per Game 1.4 2.6 Tackles Per Game 1.1 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 1.1 1 Match rating 6.74 6.76 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22-05-2024

The addition of a new centre-back could be on the agenda at Anfield with Joel Matip leaving the club. The experienced defender is out of contract and suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, so the Reds opted not to tie him down to a new deal. As a result, the Merseyside outfit will be short of options in the middle of defence.

Liverpool already have a young defender in the ranks with Jarell Quansah, who has worked his way into the first-team this season. The Reds will have to be careful not to hinder his development at Anfield while also ensuring they bring in enough cover and competition at the back.

Liverpool Also Eyeing Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa could cash in this summer

With Aston Villa looking to balance the books, we could see them offload an academy graduate to maximise their profits through sales. Jacob Ramsey could be a player who is vulnerable, and he's been linked to some of the top clubs in the Premier League.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Ramsey could be sold by Aston Villa during the summer transfer window if they are unable to offload other stars, such as Diego Carlos. Liverpool are named as one of the sides who could make a move to secure his signature, but they will face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur.

