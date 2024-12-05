Manchester United defender Leny Yoro made his competitive debut on Wednesday night, coming off the bench against Arsenal, and Ruben Amorim was seriously impressed with the French centre-back.

It's been a tricky few months for Yoro after signing for United during the summer transfer window after he suffered an injury in pre-season. The youngster has been working behind the scenes to rebuild his fitness, returning to training back in November, but he failed to make a matchday squad until Wednesday night.

After 59 minutes, Yoro was introduced, coming on for Harry Maguire, and despite United suffering a 2-0 defeat, Yoro produced an impressive display. United supporters rushed to social media in praise of Yoro, who was a shining light in what was a disappointing performance for the Red Devils.

Speaking after the game, Amorim was full of praise for the United debutant, and he wasn't afraid to say exactly how he feels rather than manage expectations...

"You can feel it, the talent, the speed, the way. he handled one against ones in a difficult stadium after a lot of time without playing."

The stats from Yoro's performance certainly go in Yoro's favour too, winning all of his aerial duels, completing three tackles, and producing an 86% pass accuracy.

With United playing a three-at-the-back system, there's a good chance for Yoro to cement a regular place in the United starting XI. At his age, Amorim will have to be careful with his development and not rush him, but the early signs are that he could make an impact in the senior squad this season.

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez were all unavailable against Arsenal, giving Yoro, who cost United £52m, a chance to feature, so it will be interesting to see whether Amorim involves him when he has a full squad.